Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport will have flight operations under restrictions until January 26 due to security measures for the Republic Day week, the airport operator announced.

In a post on X, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said, “As per the NOTAM issued for Republic Day from 19th to 26th Jan, no flights would be arriving or departing from Delhi Airport between 10:20 am to 12:45 pm IST. For updated flight information, passengers are requested to get in touch with the concerned Airline.”

Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is the country's busiest airport and handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.

Thirty-five people from the Northeast were invited to witness this year's Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, officials said here on Friday.

Among these 35 people are women entrepreneurs, National Award winners, and beneficiaries of flagship government schemes, besides self-help group members working for environmental protection, nutrition, sanitation, and gender empowerment, they said.

Eight of them are from Assam, 22 from Sikkim and five from Meghalaya, they added.

The theme for showcasing tableaux at the upcoming Republic Day Parade is 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas', and 15 states and UTs have been selected for presenting them on the Kartavya Path on January 26, the defence ministry said in December.

These states and UTs are -- Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadar Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, it said.