Republic Day Parade 2025: Amid the ongoing preparation of the Republic Day Parade, tableaux from fifteen states and Union Territories (UTs), including West Bengal, Haryana, Bihar, Karnataka, and UP, have been selected to be a part of the celebrations on 26 January, 2025.

Delhi's tableau didn't make it to the final list after it was excluded for not meeting the selection cut, the Hindustan Times reported, citing officials.

The fifteen tableaux set to be included in the parade are from Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Haryana.

Tableaux controversy in past The selection of tableaux for the Republic Day parade has sparked controversies in the past. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed disappointment after the state tableau was not selected for the grand celebration this year in 2022. Additionally, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed disappointment after TN's tableau met the same fate. They also demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in the matter.

Tableaux selection for Republic Day Parade To avoid similar controversies and accusations, tableaux proposed by different states and UTs are selected after several rounds of evaluation by committees. This panel comprises experts from different fields, including art, culture, music and dance. Tableaux are selected after several rounds of examination, including thorough analysis of their theme, concept, design, visual impact, etc.