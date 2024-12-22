Republic Day Parade 2025: Amid the ongoing preparation of the Republic Day Parade, tableaux from fifteen states and Union Territories (UTs), including West Bengal, Haryana, Bihar, Karnataka, and UP, have been selected to be a part of the celebrations on 26 January, 2025.
Delhi's tableau didn't make it to the final list after it was excluded for not meeting the selection cut, the Hindustan Times reported, citing officials.
The fifteen tableaux set to be included in the parade are from Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Haryana.
Tableaux controversy in past
The selection of tableaux for the Republic Day parade has sparked controversies in the past. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed disappointment after the state tableau was not selected for the grand celebration this year in 2022. Additionally, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed disappointment after TN's tableau met the same fate. They also demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in the matter.
Tableaux selection for Republic Day Parade
To avoid similar controversies and accusations, tableaux proposed by different states and UTs are selected after several rounds of evaluation by committees. This panel comprises experts from different fields, including art, culture, music and dance. Tableaux are selected after several rounds of examination, including thorough analysis of their theme, concept, design, visual impact, etc.
Republic Day Parade 2025
The program marks the most grand celebration of India's military strength and cultural diversity on 26 January, the day when India adopted its constitution in 1950. The day marks celebration across the nation, from schools to government offices and banks. However, Delhi's Republic Day parade is one of the most splendid events which is also joined by leader of another nation as guest. The Republic Day parade is the centrepiece of the celebration which is held on Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath) in New Delhi. The parade is organised by the Ministry of Defence and presided over by the President of India