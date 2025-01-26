Republic Day 2025: Delhi turns fortress with 70,000 cops, 6-layered security, over 2,500 CCTV cameras

Republic Day 2025: Heavy security has been deployed across Delhi, turning the national capital into a fortress. Delhi has been put on high alert as India celebrates its 76th Republic Day on Sunday, January 26.

Security arrangements on Republic Day 2025 More than 70 companies of paramilitary forces and more than 70,000 police personnel were deployed across the city, police were quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

As per the report, a six-layered security protocol involving 15,000 security personnel was deployed in the New Delhi district alone.

Police said more than 2,500 CCTV cameras equipped with data-based facial recognition and video analytics were also installed.

Detailing about the security further, a police officer said anti-drone systems were also installed, covering a four kilometres radius to detect and deactivate aerial threats.

Security arrangements also included snipers on rooftops and sealing of over 200 buildings along the parade route. Residential windows facing the route were also secured, the officer said.

Another senior police officer said state and central security forces were working in real-time coordination for the Sunday celebrations.

About 15,000 security personnel with focussed roles and responsibilities were deployed at the main operational area of Kartavya Path.

“Commandoes, quick reaction teams, PCR vans, anti-sabotage checks and SWAT teams were also deployed at strategic locations along Kartavya Path and all around the city,” police told PTI.

"We have divided the New Delhi, Central Delhi and North Delhi districts, where the parade will take place, into different zones to ensure security. Each zone is headed by the DCP or additional DCP-level officers," said the officer.

Booths for missing persons, helpdesks, first-aid kiosks and where the visitors can deposit their vehicle keys before the parade have been set up.

Republic Day parade and traffic restrictions According to traffic police, the parade will start from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards the Red Fort. There will be a related function at the National War Memorial, India Gate.

The parade will pass through Vijay Chowk, Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, Subhas Chandra Bose roundabout, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhas Marg and Red Fort.

No traffic movement has been allowed on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on Saturday. Restrictions will continue till the parade is over.

No cross-traffic will be allowed on Kartavya Path at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road from 10 pm on Saturday till the end of the parade.

C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 9.15 am on Sunday till the parade crosses Tilak Marg.

Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms such as paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), microlight aircraft, remotely-piloted aircraft, hot-air balloons, small size-powered aircraft, quadcopters or parajumping from aircraft are prohibited over Delhi till February 1.

No heavy transport/light goods vehicles are allowed to enter Delhi from other states till the parade is over.

Metro service will remain available for commuters at all stations throughout.