Republic Day 2025: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto arrives in India for a significant four-day visit, including meetings with top officials and participation in the Republic Day 2025 celebrations.

Republic Day 2025: President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto arrived on his first visit to India as the head of state on Thursday night. Subianto will be the chief guest at the 76th Republic Day celebrations on Sunday, apart from taking part in other official engagements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indonesian president was welcomed at the airport by Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita.

"A warm welcome to President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia as he arrives in New Delhi on his first State Visit to India," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X. "This visit will further strengthen India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the next three days, Subianato is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Both countries are expected to review bilateral cooperation in several fields, including politics, defence, security and trade and firm up several pacts to expand cooperation in a number of other areas too.

MoUs are likely to be signed between the two nations. Besides, the 3rd CEO Forum will be held on the sidelines during Subianto’s visit.

Fourth Indonesian president to attend R Day Subianto will be the fourth Indonesian president to attend India's Republic Day celebrations. Sukarno, the first president of Indonesia, was the chief guest at India's first Republic Day celebrations in 1950. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A 352-member marching and band contingent from Indonesia will be participating in the Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path here. This will be the first time that an Indonesian marching and band contingent will participate in a national day parade abroad.

Indonesia's former defence minister, Subianto was elected President after winning elections in 2024. The former special forces commander succeeded former president Joko Widodo.

There has been an upswing in India-Indonesia ties in the last few years. PM Modi travelled to Indonesia in 2018 during which the India-Indonesia ties were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Shared Vision of India-Indonesia Maritime Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific was also adopted. On November 19 2024, Modi met President Prabowo Subianto on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

The Southeast Asian nation is also an important pillar in India's Act East Policy. It is one of India's largest trading partners in the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region.

The volume of India-Indonesia trade in 2023 was recorded at $29.40 billion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian investments in Indonesia amounts to $1.56 billion in infrastructure, power, textiles, steel, automotive, mining, banking and consumer goods sectors.

Meetings and celebrations -On January 24, he will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Taj Mahal Hotel at 4:00 pm.

-On January 25, President Subianato will participate in a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 10:00 am, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at Rajghat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-The same day, he will hold a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House at 12:00 pm, which will include the exchange of Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) and press statements.

-In the evening, he will meet with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Taj Mahal Hotel at 4:00 pm. At 7:00 pm, he will meet President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

-On January 26, President Prabowo will attend the Republic Day Parade as the Chief Guest. Later in the afternoon, he will attend the "At Home" Reception hosted by President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. At 5:30 pm, he will depart for Indonesia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With PTI inputs)