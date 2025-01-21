Every year on January 26, a Republic Day parade is organised on Kartavya Path. From parade tickets to place and timing — here's all you need to know about Republic Day Parade 2025.

India is all set to celebrate its 76th Republic Day on Sunday, January 26. All eyes are on the spectacular Republic Day Parade, which will be a celebration of India's cultural diversity and military prowess. This year's Republic Day Parade will be graced by the presence of Indonesian President, Prabowo Subianto, as the Chief Guest.

From parade tickets to place and timing — here's all you need to know about Republic Day Parade 2025:

Every year on January 26, a grand parade is organised on Kartavya Path (formerly known as Rajpath) in New Delhi, where military, cultural and technical achievements of India are displayed. The parade will start at 10 am on January 26, 2025.

Tickets to watch the parade are available both offline and online. How to book tickets:

Republic Day Parade Offline Booking One can buy the tickets at the designated ticket counter for Republic Day celebrations at locations across the national capital like Sena Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, Jantar Mantar, Pragati Maidan and Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, as per the circular released by the Ministry of Defence.

Republic Day Parade online Booking To experience seamless and convenient ticket purchasing, on must visit 'https://aamantran.mod.gov.in/login' or https://rashtraparv.mod.gov.in/. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The defence ministry has also launched the Aamantran mobile app. You can download it and purchase the tickets following the instructions on-screen.

Click on 'Book your ticket' and enter your registered mobile number. If your mobile number is not registered on the website/app, then click on "Register to Book Ticket". Proceed to register on the respective platform. Later, login to buy tickets, pay online.

How much does a ticket cost? Details of tickets rates as per the government: "Event Denomination of Tickets Schedule 1 Republic Day Parade (26.01.2025) ₹100/- & ₹20/- 02nd Jan 2025 – 11th Jan 2025 from 0900 hrs onwards till the quota for the day gets exhausted," the press release said.

As per Holidify.com, the tickets at all offline counters may be available from January 7 to January 25.

Ticket Prices:

1. Reserved: ₹500

2. Unreserved: ₹100