Republic Day 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished all Indians on the occasion of “75 glorious years of being a republic” in a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). PM Modi expressed gratitude to those who contributed to the Constitution and emphasised the importance of democracy, dignity, and unity for a prosperous India.

‘Democracy, Dignity, Unity…’ “Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a Republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity and unity,” (sic) he wrote.

“May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India,” the prime minister added.

Republic Day 2025 Parade to Begin 10:30 am in Delhi Few hours are left for the beginning of grand Republic Day parade in the national capital, and spectators have already started arriving to witness the celebation at Kartavya Path.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the Chief Guest — with military contingents from the country also participating in a march-past which will take place on Kartavya Path.

The Republic Day parade will start at 10:30 am and continue for about 90 minutes. The ceremony will commence with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. The Prime Minister will then come to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

Republic Day Parade 2025: When and Where to Watch The main parade in New Delhi will commence at 10:30 AM on Sunday at Vijay Chowk, proceed along Kartavya Path, pass India Gate, and conclude at the Red Fort. The ceremony will conclude with a flypast by 47 aircraft, demonstrating India's aerial capabilities.