Diversity is a natural part of life and differences should be respected as “cohesion is the key to living in harmony”, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat at a Republic Day 2025 event in Bhiwandi town of Thane in Maharashtra.

While speaking after unfurling the national flag at a college, Mohan Bhagwat urged the youngsters to never forget their “responsibilities towards the nation.”

He also addressed the issue of diversity and said, “clashes are happening outside Bharat due to diversity. We see diversity as a natural part of life. You can have your own specialities, but you must be good to each other.”

Encouraging the need of “cohesive living”, Mohan Bhagwat said, “You cannot be happy if your family is unhappy. Similarly, a family cannot be happy if the town is facing trouble,” reported PTI.

‘Any work done without proper thought doesn't bear fruit’ During his speech, Mohan Bhagwat also stressed the need for proper knowledge to execute a plan successfully. He also warned that half-baked information is never helpful and rather brings trouble.

"A task done without knowledge becomes the work of a lunatic," PTI quoted Bhagwat.

"If you know how to cook rice, you need water, heat and rice. But if you do not know how to cook it and instead eat dry rice, drink water, and stand in the sunlight for hours, it will not turn into a meal. Knowledge and dedication are essential," he said.

The RSS chief also spoke on the significance of faith and dedication in everyday life.