Republic Day 2025: India celebrates its Republic Day each year on January 26, ahead of the public event, the government has begun selling tickets for audiences to watch the Republic Day Parade 2025 and Beating Retreat live.

Also Read | Zepto to file IPO draft papers by April as it transitions to marketplace model

Republic Day Tickets — All you need to know Tha sale of tickets commenced on January 02, 2025. Ticket sales will likely end Price of tickets is as follows:

Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2025 — Two types of tickets priced at ₹ 100 and ₹ 20 each. Sale will be conducted in daily quotas between January 2 and January 11 from 9 am onwards, till the quota for the day gets exhausted.

100 and 20 each. Sale will be conducted in daily quotas between January 2 and January 11 from 9 am onwards, till the quota for the day gets exhausted. Full dress rehearsal of Beating Retreat on January 28, 2025 — Tickets priced at ₹ 20 each. On sale from January 2.

20 each. On sale from January 2. Beating Retreat on January 29, 2025 — Tickets priced at ₹ 100 each on sale from January 2.

Where Can You Purchase Tickets? Tickets for the Republic Day Parade 2025, Beating Retreat Dress Rehearsal and Beating Retreat can all be bought directly from government approved portal and app.

Website: aamantran.mod.gov.in

App: The Aamantran mobile app can be downloaded from Mobile Seva App Store.

Booths: Tickets can also be purchased from designated the booths and counters on production of valid ID.

What Photo ID Do You Need For Tickets? When purchasing tickets from the counters, you must produce an original photo ID card. This includes Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card, Passport and ID Card issued by Central/State Govt. etc.

You will also be required to carry the same ID for visiting the ceremony of Republic Day/Beating Retreat Rehearsal).