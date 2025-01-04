Republic Day 2025: India celebrates its Republic Day each year on January 26, ahead of the public event, the government has begun selling tickets for audiences to watch the Republic Day Parade 2025 and Beating Retreat live.
Tha sale of tickets commenced on January 02, 2025. Ticket sales will likely end Price of tickets is as follows:
Tickets for the Republic Day Parade 2025, Beating Retreat Dress Rehearsal and Beating Retreat can all be bought directly from government approved portal and app.
When purchasing tickets from the counters, you must produce an original photo ID card. This includes Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card, Passport and ID Card issued by Central/State Govt. etc.
You will also be required to carry the same ID for visiting the ceremony of Republic Day/Beating Retreat Rehearsal).
For all information related to Republic Day Celebrations 2025, you can visit the website here — rashtraparv.mod.gov.in/
