Heavy traffic restrictions have been imposed across Delhi in the wake of Republic Day celebrations on Sunday, January 26. Here's your full guide on which routes to avoid, metro timings and more:

Republic Day Celebration, Parade Timings and Route: Republic Day parade will start at 10:30 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed to Red Fort. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial, India Gate at 9:30 an on Sunday.

There would be elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions in place for smooth conduct of the Parade along the route, the Delhi Traffic Police said in a statement.

Route of the Parade: Vijay Chowk-Kartavyapath-C-Hexagon-R/A Statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose-Tilak Marg-Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg-Netaji Subhash Marg-Red Fort.

Taxi No TSR and Taxi will be allowed to enter or ply after 5 pm on January 26, 2025, in the Area bound by: Mother Teresa Crescent-Baba Kharak Singh Marg-Ashoka Road Upto R/a Patel Chowk-Sansad Marg Upto Tolstoy Marg-Tolstoy Marg Upto Kasturba Gandhi Marg-Kasturba Gandhi Marg Upto Ferozeshah Road-Ferozeshah Road Upto R/a Mandi House-Bhagwan Dass Roa-Mathura Road- Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Humayun Road-APJ Abdul Kalam Marg-Kamal Ata Turk Marg-Kautilya Marg and Sardar Patel Road (Excluding).

Which roads are closed for Republic Day in Delhi? (1) No traffic on Kartavyapath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 5 pm hours on January 25 till Parade is over.

(2) No cross traffic on Kartavyapath from 10 pm on 25.01.2025 at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Mam Singh Road till Parade is over.

(3) 'C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 9:15 am on 26.01.2025 till parade crosses Tilak Marg.

(4) From 10:30 am on January 26, Traffic on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed on both directions. Cross traffic will only be allowed depending upon the movement of the Parade.

Alternative Routes and Diversions If the journey is unavoidable, the road users are advised to take following routes

NORTH-SOUTH CORRIDOR: Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan-I.P. Flyover-Rajghat-Ring Road

From Safdarjung Madarsa-Lodhi Road T point-Aurobindo Marg-AIIMS Chowk-Ring Road- Dhaula Kuan-Vande Matram Marg-Shankar Road-Park Street or Mandir Marg.

EAST-WEST CORRIDOR: Ring Road-Bhairon Road-Mathura Road-Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Rajesh Pilot Marg-Prithvi Raj Road-Safdarjung Road-Kamal Ataturk Marg-Panchsheel Marg-Simon Boliver Marg-Upper Ridge Road/Vande Matram Marg.

OR

Ring Road-ISBT-Chandgi Ram Akhara-Mall Road-Azad Pur-Ring Road. Ring Road-Bhairon Road-Mathura Road-Lodhi Road-Aurobindo Marg-Safdarjung Road-Teem Murti Marg-Mother Teresa Crescent-Park Street-Shankar Road-Vande Matram Marg.

FOR NEW DELHI RAILWAY STATION From South Delhi: Dhaula Kuan-Vande Matram Marg-Panchkuian Road-Outer Circle Connaught Place-Chelmsford Road for Paharganj Side or Minto Road-Bhavbhuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side.

From East Delhi: Boulevard Road via ISBT Bridge-Rani Jhansi Flyover-R/A Jhandewalan-D.B. Gupta Road-Sheela Cinema Road-Paharganj Bridge and reach New Delhi Rly Station.

FOR OLD DELHI RAILWAY STATION From South Delhi: Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan-Ring Road-Rajghat-Ring Chowk Yamuna Bazar-S.P. Mukherjee Marg-Chhatta Rail-Kauria Bridge and reach Old Delhi Railway Station.

Are metro services operational on 26th January in Delhi? The Delhi metro services will start early at 3:00 am on January 26 for Republic day to help people reach Kartavya Path and witness the Republic Day ceremony.