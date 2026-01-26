Republic Day 2026: Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who briefed India on Operation Sindoor, to receive Vishisht Seva Medal

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who came to limelight during India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistani terror outfits last year, has been named by the government a recipient of the Vishisht Seva Medal in the 2026 Republic Day honours list.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi was responsible for sharing information about day-to-day details of the strikes that were carried out during Operation Sindoor. She used to be accompanied by Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Who is Colonel Sofiya Qureshi? Colonel Sofiya Quershi is an officer from the Indian Army’s Corps of Signals. At just 35, has etched her name into military history with numerous groundbreaking accomplishments.

In March 2016, then Lieutenant Colonel Qureshi made history by becoming the first woman officer to lead an Indian Army contingent in a multinational military exercise. The event, Exercise Force 18, remains the largest foreign military exercise ever hosted by India.

During Operation Sindoor, Colonel Qureshi became one of the faces of the Indian Army, updating on India's strengths and achievements as the Armed Forces worked to eliminate terror outfits in Pakistan following the Pahalgam Attack in April 2025.

She attracted attention with her stoic demeanor and precise communication style during the press briefings as she shared details of how the strikes were carried out.

Colonel Qureshi played a key role during Operation Parakram at the Punjab border that came after the Indian Parliament attack in December 2001.

President Murmu approves gallantry awards President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday gave her approval for gallantry awards for 70 Armed Forces personnel. They were recognised their exceptional courage and sacrifice on the eve of the 77th Republic Day on Monday. The list includes six posthumous honours.

These include one Ashok Chakra; three Kirti Chakras; 13 Shaurya Chakras, including one posthumous; one Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry); 44 Sena Medals (Gallantry), including five posthumous; six Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry) and two Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

Who are the recipients of the gallantry awards? Among the 70 recipients of the gallantry awards, which were presented on the eve of Republic Day 2026 Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth and several others from the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who created history by becoming the first India to visit the International Space Station (ISS) will be conferred with the Ashok Chakra, the coutry's highest peacetime Gallantry award.

Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Major Arshdeep Singh and Naib Subedar Doleshwar Subba will receive the Kirti Chakra for their exemplary service. Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth will be honoured with the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal.