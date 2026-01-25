Republic Day 2026: Is it the 77th or 78th Republic Day? Know everything here

Every year, India celebrates Republic Day on a grand scale on January 29. This year, it will see 78th Republic Day celebrations.

India gained Independence on August 19, 1947. It declared itself a sovereign, democratic and republican state with the adoption of the Constitution on January 26, 1950.

Since then, India has celebrated Republic Day every year on January 26. This year, it will be India's 77th Republic Day.

77th Republic Day parade President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating the 77th Republic Day at Kartavya Path on Monday, January 26.

The parade will begin at 9:30 am, with live television coverage starting from 10:30 am. Entry gates will open from 7 am.

The 77th Republic Day Parade 2026 is all set to showcase India's rich cultural heritage, military prowess, and technological advancements.

It will mark 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram.

The celebrations will conclude with a flypast by 29 Indian Air Force aircraft. Notably, this year the Indian Air Force (IAF) will showcase the "Sindoor" formation during the Republic Day parade 2026, with fighter aircraft that participated in Operation Sindoor taking to the skies in a symbolic display of air power.

The formation will comprise two Rafale jets, two Su-30 aircraft, two MiG-29 fighters and one Jaguar fighter jet. While 2,500 cultural artists will perform along Kartavya Path, presenting a synchronised cultural showcase inspired by Vande Mataram and India's journey towards a self-reliant and developed nation.

This year, a total of 30 tableaux will march down Kartavya Path, organised under the themes ‘Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram and Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat.’

Seventeen Tableaux from States and UTs, including Assam's terracotta craft, Manipur's agricultural progress, and Himachal Pradesh's identity as Dev Bhoomi and 13 from ministries and services, including a special veterans' tableau by the Indian Air Force.

Republic Day chief guest The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will attend as the Chief Guests for the Republic Day Parade 2026.

As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled, followed by the National Anthem and a 21-gun salute using indigenous 105-mm Light Field Guns.

As every year, the ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to fallen heroes by laying a wreath.

The Prime Minister will then come to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

Around 10,000 special guests from diverse walks of life will participate. They included Winners of World Athletic Para Championship, Farmers practicing natural farming, Transgender and beggar rehabilitated under PM SMILE scheme, Best performing Scientists/Technical persons involved in recent ISRO missions like Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan etc, Heads/CEOs of companies who received incentives for Hydrogen production among others.

President Murmu's speech On the eve of Republic Day, President Murmu will address the nation on Sunday, January 25. The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire Akashvani network nationwide and telecast on all Doordarshan channels in Hindi, followed by the English version.

Regional language broadcasts will follow on Doordarshan and Akashvani's regional networks later in the evening.

Delhi security Delhi has been placed under tight security, with elaborate arrangements in place across Kartavya Path and Raisina Hill ahead of the parade.

Security has been significantly tightened in central Delhi, with over 1,000 high-definition CCTV cameras installed along the parade route and integrated with facial recognition systems for real-time monitoring.

Meanwhile, for the first time, the Delhi Police will deploy AI-enabled smart glasses for improved threat detection.

Multiple CCTV control rooms have been established, while a multi-layered security grid comprising Delhi Police, paramilitary forces and specialised units has been deployed.

Traffic restrictions and controlled zones will be enforced around Kartavya Path and adjoining areas, with advisories issued for commuters.