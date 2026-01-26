Republic Day 2026 Celebrations LIVE: PM Modi extends heartfelt wishes; parade to begin at 9:30 am

Live Updates

Happy Republic Day 2026 LIVE: India's 77th Republic Day on January 26 celebrates the Constitution's implementation in 1950. This year's theme is '150 years of Vande Mataram,' with 30 tableaux presented. The parade starts at 9:30 am, with television coverage beginning at 10:30 am.

Akriti Anand
Updated26 Jan 2026, 07:11:12 AM IST
Republic Day 2026 parade LIVE updates: Security remained on high alert in front of the illuminated Rashtrapati Bhavan on the eve of Republic Day celebrations. (Photo by Arvind Yadav / Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Republic Day 2026 LIVE: Republic Day signifies a key milestone in India's national history. It celebrates the day when the Constitution of India came into effect on 26 January 1950, officially establishing the country as a Sovereign Democratic Republic.

Since then, India has observed Republic Day annually on January 26. This year marks the 77th celebration.

Republic Day 2026 will celebrate the theme ‘150 years of Vande Mataram’ showcased through a total of 30 tableaux — 17 from states and Union Territories (UTs) and 13 from the various departments, ministries, and services. The parade will begin at 9:30 am, with live television coverage starting from 10:30 am. Entry gates will open from 7 am.

26 Jan 2026, 07:10:39 AM IST

Republic Day 2026 Celebrations LIVE: PM Modi extends heartfelt wishes

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi said, “Best wishes on Republic Day. May this occasion add renewed energy and enthusiasm in our collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat.”

In Hindi, he posted, “Heartiest Republic Day greetings to all my fellow citizens. May this grand national festival, a symbol of India's honour, pride, and glory, infuse new energy and enthusiasm into your lives. May the resolve for a developed India grow even stronger—this is my heartfelt wish.”

26 Jan 2026, 07:06:25 AM IST

Republic Day 2026 LIVE: Colonel Sofiya Qureshi to be conferred with Vishisht Sewa Medal

olonel Sofia Qureshi, who was a prominent face during the Operation Sindoor, has been named as a recipient of the Vishisht Seva Medal in the 2026 Republic Day honours list.

Sofia Qureshi, along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, shared day-to-day details of the strikes that were carried out during Operation Sindoor.

26 Jan 2026, 06:54:47 AM IST

Republic Day 2026 LIVE: Delhi govt announces special remission for prisoners

On the occasion of Republic Day, the Government of Delhi has announced the grant of Special Government Remission to eligible convicts, news agency PTI reported.

The remission is being issued under Section 473 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 (corresponding to Section 432 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973) and in line with the Ministry of Home Affairs Notification No. U-11011/2/74-UTL (i) dated March 20, 1974, according to an official release.

26 Jan 2026, 06:33:39 AM IST

Republic Day 2026 LIVE: Is it the 77th or 78th Republic Day?

India gained Independence on August 19, 1947. It declared itself a sovereign, democratic and republican state with the adoption of the Constitution on January 26, 1950.

Since then, India has celebrated Republic Day every year on January 26. This year, it will be India's 77th Republic Day.

26 Jan 2026, 06:20:30 AM IST

Republic Day 2026 LIVE: Padma Awards honour achievers from these 10 districts for the first time

The 2026 Padma Awards recognize 131 exceptional individuals from over 39,000 nominations, highlighting unsung heroes from every corner of India. This year's awards include representation from 10 districts for the first time, showcasing extraordinary contributions that go beyond the big cities.

The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.

The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognize achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

26 Jan 2026, 05:54:47 AM IST

Republic Day 2026 LIVE: Delhi Traffic Police imposes major restrictions – full advisory here

In view of the Republic Day Parade, Delhi Traffic Police has announced would elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions for smooth conduction of the parade. Read full report here

26 Jan 2026, 05:22:35 AM IST

Republic Day 2026 LIVE: Security checks underway across Delhi NCR

Security checks underway across Delhi NCR on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day. Visuals from Dhaula Kuan.

26 Jan 2026, 05:14:56 AM IST

Republic Day 2026 LIVE: When will the R-Day parade begin?

The Republic Day parade will start at 9:30 am, with live television coverage beginning at 10:30 am. Entry gates will open from 7 am.

