Republic Day 2026 Celebrations LIVE: PM Modi extends heartfelt wishes; parade to begin at 9:30 am

Republic Day 2026 LIVE: Republic Day signifies a key milestone in India's national history. It celebrates the day when the Constitution of India came into effect on 26 January 1950, officially establishing the country as a Sovereign Democratic Republic.

Since then, India has observed Republic Day annually on January 26. This year marks the 77th celebration.

Republic Day 2026 will celebrate the theme ‘150 years of Vande Mataram’ showcased through a total of 30 tableaux — 17 from states and Union Territories (UTs) and 13 from the various departments, ministries, and services. The parade will begin at 9:30 am, with live television coverage starting from 10:30 am. Entry gates will open from 7 am.

