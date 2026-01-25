Republic Day 2026: Multi-layer security checks intensify in Delhi-NCR, Kashmir, Punjab and other states

Delhi police and security forces on Sunday intensified patrolling and vehicle inspections across the national capital and bordering areas in the wake of Republic Day celebrations on Monday, PTI reported.

Similar efforts by the security agencies have also been undertaken across Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh to ensure enhanced vigilance and prevent any untoward incidents.

Security personals are tasked with establishing multiple checkpoints at entry and exit points, along with monitoring the movement of people and goods entering New Delhi.

Advertisement

Security tightens in Kashmir In view of the upcoming national occasion, stringent security arrangements have been put in place in Kashmir, with a three-tier security blanket deployed around Bakshi Stadium, the venue for the main official function in the valley, officials told PTI on Sunday.

To strengthen the security, barricades and checkpoints were established on all roads leading to the stadium. Multiple police officials and paramilitary personnel have also been deployed across the city at the same time.

Meanwhile, a full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day was conducted in the stadium on Saturday with Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg presiding over the function. The rehearsal was carried out under extreme security.

Police have intensified patrolling and vehicle checks in the valley to detect and avoid any attempts by anti-national elements that could disrupt the Republic Day celebrations, the agency report said.

Advertisement

Security in Delhi and neighbouring states The security in the national capital has been stepped up, with the Delhi police using smart glasses and advanced facial recognition systems aimed at tightening surveillance and improving threat detections across the city.

Similarly, in neighbouring areas such as Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, security arrangements have been deployed at key points such as bus stands, railway stations and government buildings at the district headquarters, the officials told PTI.

Also Read | Republic Day: European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen arrives in India

Security has also been strengthened in and around the venues where the Republic Day celebrations will be held, including where dignitaries will unfurl the national flag, they added.

Checkpoints have been set up at many locations across the two states, and vehicles are being thoroughly checked. Checking were also carried out at railway stations.

Advertisement