Republic Day 2026: Rekha Gupta unfurls national flag at Chhatrasal Stadium; Delhi CM to receive maiden R-Day salute

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unfurled the national flag during the Republic Day celebrations at Chhatrasal Stadium in the national capital on Sunday.

According to news agency ANI, Rekhta Gupta also reviewed the parade at Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium on Sunday. She will lead her very first maiden Republic Day salute at the government’s planned parade celebration.

This will be CM Rekha Gupta’s first Republic Day as the leader of the national capital.

Earlier, it was reported that CM Gupta is expected to inspect a guard of honour and travel in an open SUV to greet the people present at the stadium.

Advertisement

Earlier, CM Rekha Gupta, her Cabinet colleagues and people from different walks of life, including Paralympians, top armed forces officers, students and Padma awardees, on Saturday attended the traditional 'At Home' hosted at Lok Niwas ahead of the Republic Day.

The function, hosted by Lt Governor VK Saxena and his spouse Sangita Saxena, was also attended by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, representatives of foreign missions, vice chancellors of universities, doctors, lawyers, freedom fighters, students and specially abled persons among others, said a Lok Niwas statement.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, the Lok Niwas hosted a function to celebrate the Statehood Day of Uttar Pradesh in the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. The LG, in a post on X, said Uttar Pradesh, with its rich history, culture and traditions, has been a reflection of the country's heritage and progress.

"The people of UP in Delhi add immense strength and vitality to the capital, enriching its diversity and contributing to its development. With the unwavering spirit and dedication of its people, I am confident that Uttar Pradesh will continue to play a pivotal role in the nation's journey towards ViksitBharat@2047," he said.

Advertisement

In 2025, the state-level function to celebrate the Republic Day was led by former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP lost power in Delhi in February 2025, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta taking oath as the new Chief Minister.

As part of the Republic Day celebrations, a performance of patriotic tunes will be presented by a renowned band, accompanied by vibrant cultural presentations by the Sahitya Kala Academy on both days.

Meanwhile, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta urged the people of Delhi to visit the historic Delhi Vidhan Sabha and celebrate Republic Day in a true spirit of patriotism.

He said that Republic Day is a proud reminder of India's constitutional journey and democratic ideals, and visiting the Assembly on this occasion would allow citizens to feel more deeply connected to the nation's values and heritage.

Advertisement

The Delhi Assembly Secretariat told that the citizens will have the opportunity to witness the Republic Day celebrations in person, experience the charm and grandeur of the historic Delhi Vidhan Sabha building, explore its architectural heritage, and learn about its pivotal role in the democratic governance of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

On the occasion of Republic Day, no prior registration will be required to visit the Assembly complex.

On both days, visitors will be allowed entry after a security check by showing a valid ID Proof.