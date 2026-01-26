Republic Day 2026: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extends greetings, says US shares ‘historic bond’ with India

Republic Day 2026: United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has extended greetings on the occasion of Republic Day today on 26 January (Monday), noting that the US shares a “historic bond” with India and he looks forward to advancing shared objectives together.

India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day today, marking the anniversary of when the country's Constitution came into effect on 26 January 1950 and officially established India as a Sovereign Democratic Republic.

Marco Rubio: ‘Heartfelt congratulations to people of India’ — Full text In a press release from the US Department of State, Marco Rubio said: “On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of India on your Republic Day.”

“The United States and India share a historic bond. From our close cooperation on defense, energy, critical minerals, and emerging technologies to our multi-layered engagement through the Quad, the US-India relationship delivers real results for our two countries and for the Indo-Pacific region,” he added.

Rubio said, “I look forward to working together to advance our shared objectives in the year ahead.”

R-Day celebrations: What time will the parade start? The ceremony will commence at 10:30 an and run for a duration of around 90 minutes. It will start with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial. Thereafter, PM Modi and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.