Republic Day 2026: When does India display the 21-gun salute honour? A look at the history and significance

Republic Day 2026: India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day today, marking the anniversary of when the Indian Constitution came into effect on 26 January 1950 and officially established the country as a Sovereign Democratic Republic.

The Republic Day parade will commence at 9.30 am and be broadcast on the state-run DoorDarshan (DD) channels, and Akashwani (All India Radio), besides the official YouTube channel, and run for around 90 minutes. On site, the entry gates opened at 7 am.

Who is the Chief Guest for R-Day 2026 celebrations? Chief guests for the Republic Day Parade 2026 are Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

Notably, Chief Guests will enter on board the traditional buggy, escorted by President Droupadi Murmu and her bodyguard, which is the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army.

As per tradition, the National Flag will first be unfurled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, followed by the National Anthem, and a thunderous 21-gun salute. This year's salute will be conducted by the 1721 Ceremonial Battery of the 172 Field Regiment, using indigenously developed 105 mm Light Field Guns.

What is the history and significance of 21-gun salute? The first instance of the 21-gun salute in India can be traced back to the colonial era, as far back as the 17th Century, according to a FirstPost report. At the time, it was the Navy that fired the guns to signal peaceful intentions.

As a salutary tradition, the practice emerged as the British considered seven to be significant number, and to display abundant fire power on their warships would shell three shots from seven weapons to show peaceful intent, it added. Later, in the 1800s the United States, UK, France and many other nations had formally adopted the 21-gun salute.

In India, the 21-gun salute is considered the highest honour, and is reserved for special occasions:

For the President of the country during their swearing in ceremony,

On Republic Day the national flag and the President are both accorded the honour.

When foreign heads of state visit India.

On Army Day (15 January) and Martyrs’ Day (30 January 30).

21-gun salute: The beauty and precision of India's Republic Day ceremony For Republic Day in particular, the 21-gun salute matches the length of the national anthem — Jana Gana Mana using special clocks to time the start and end precisely in tandem, the report added. The practice also involves use of seven cannons fired in three rounds at 2.25 second intervals.

All of the shots fired are blanks, with specially designed cartridge used to create the sound of actual shots being fired.

Till 2023, the guns used were the Indian Army’s British-era 25-pounder guns — used in the India-Pakistan wars of 1965 and 1971. Since 2024, the indigenous 105-mm Indian Field Guns (IFG), developed by the Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) in 1972 have been used instead.

Republic Day 2026 parade: All you need to know The day's events will begin with PM Modi's visit to the National War Memorial. Thereafter, PM Modi and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

Watch livestream below:

Republic Day 2026 will celebrate the theme ‘150 years of Vande Mataram’ showcased through a total of 30 tableaux — 17 from states and Union Territories (UTs) and 13 from the various departments, ministries, and services.

Further, there will also be a European Union (EU) contingent in the parade, comprising four Flag Bearers on three gypsies. The four flags include – the flag of the EU, the most recognisable symbol of the European Union; the flag of the European Union Military Staff; the flag of EU Naval Force Atalanta; and the flag of EU Naval Force Aspides.

The audience this year is expected to be around 10,000, including guests from all walks of life — farmers, scientists engaged in key national projects, heads of companies, and winners of World Athletic Para Championship among others.