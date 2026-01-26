Republic Day 2026: When will President Droupadi Murmu unfurl the national flag? Check full schedule

Republic Day 2026 Celebrations: Celebrations of the 77th Republic Day is beginning shortly, with President Droupadi Murmu unfurling the national flag. After President Murmu reaches the location, the ceremonies will begin.

Here is the full schedule of the Republic Day Parade and timings today.

When to watch Republic Day celebrations? The national flag unfurling ceremony on Republic Day is usually held at around at the Kartavya Path after the Prime Minister lays the wreath for fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial.

The ceremony is held minutes before the Republic Day parade begins.

Following the laying of the wreath, the President of India unfurls the flag, followed by the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, and a 21-gun salute by the Indian Army Regiment of Artillery.

According to an official release by the Press Information Bureau, the Republic Day parade ceremony will start at 10:30 am on 26 January.

The Republic Day ceremony will start with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying tribute to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath before the parade begins. Thereafter, PM Modi and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

Following this, President Droupadi Murmu with EU President Ursula von der Leyen will arrive at the Kartavya Path in the traditional buggy.

As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled by President Murmu, which will be followed by the National Anthem with a 21-gun salute using 105 mm Light Field Guns, an indigenously developed artillery weapon system.

The 21-gun Salute will be presented by the 1721 Ceremonial Battery of the 172 Field Regiment.

The parade will then begin with the President taking the salute.

Republic Day 2026 celebrations The Republic Day parade will be commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, a second-generation officer. Maj Gen Navraj Dhillon, Chief of Staff, HQ Delhi Area, a third-generation Army officer, will be the Parade Second-in-Command.

For the first time, the parade will showcase a phased Battle Array Format of the Indian Army, including the aerial component. The Recce element would consist of the 61 Cavalry in active combatised uniform.

President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the grand celebrations. The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will attend as the Chief Guests on this momentous occasion.

This year, Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, has been elaborately decorated to showcase India's remarkable journey.