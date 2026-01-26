Republic Day 2026: Why tricolour is unfurled on January 26 but hoisted on August 15

India's national flag is hoisted on Independence Day, August 15, and unfurled on Republic Day, January 26. The two terms — "hoist" and "unfurled" — are sometimes used interchangeably. However, there's a stark difference between the two.

"Hoisting" and "Unfurling" are both a proud tradition led by our nation’s leaders every 15th August and 26th January.

Hoisting a flag means pulling a folded flag up from the bottom of a mast to the top before it is opened in a single stretch of the rope. It symbolises India's hard-fought freedom and independence from the British.

However, unfurling involves opening a flag already tied at the top of the mast. It symbolises the established Republic (Republic Day) and India's progress as a sovereign nation under its own Constitution, which came into effect in 1950.

On January 26, when India observes its Republic Day, the President of India unfurls the national flag at Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath).

This ritual reflects the fact that by 1950, India had already attained independence and moved beyond colonial rule, the Hindustan Times reported.

The Republic Day honours the adoption of the Constitution, which formally established India as a sovereign, democratic republic.

Meanwhile, on Independence Day, which is celebrated every year on August 15, the Prime Minister hoists the national flag at the Red Fort in New Delhi. The act of hoisting symbolises India’s hard-won freedom from British rule in 1947.

Accompanied by a guard of honour and the National Anthem, the ceremony commemorates the birth of a free and independent nation.

Republic Day 2026 India is observing its 77th Republic Day on Monday, January 26. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings, urging citizens to renew their commitment to a 'Viksit Bharat'.

In a post X, PM Modi said, "Greetings to all countrymen on Republic Day. This national festival, symbolising India's pride and honour, should infuse new energy and enthusiasm, strengthening the resolve for Viksit Bharat."

Republic Day, observed annually on January 26, marks the day India adopted its Constitution in 1950, officially becoming a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic.

The day holds immense historical significance as it represents the culmination of India's long struggle for independence and the establishment of constitutional governance based on justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the grand celebrations at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, to mark the occasion.

The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will attend as the Chief Guests on this momentous occasion.

The ceremony will commence at 10:30 am and run for a duration of around 90 minutes.

It will feature an extraordinary blend of the 150-year legacy of the national song Vande Mataram, the country's unprecedented developmental progress, robust military strength, vibrant cultural diversity, and active participation from citizens across all walks of life, according to the release from the Ministry of Defence.

