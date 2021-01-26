Republic Day: Amit Shah, Rajnath, JP Nadda extend their greetings

Marking the 72nd anniversary of Indian Republic Day, several union cabinet ministers and political leader across the nation extended their greetings to the nation on the occasion.

Republic Day is celebrated every year on January 26 to mark the adoption of the Indian constitution that came into effect in 1950.

Greeting the nation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, " 'Republic Day' is a symbol of India's multicolored diversity and rich cultural heritage. I remember all the great personalities whose struggle enforced our Constitution to this day in 1950 and also salute all the brave men who have protected the Indian Republic with their valor."

‘गणतंत्र दिवस’ भारत की बहुरंगी विविधता और समृद्ध सांस्‍कृतिक विरासत का प्रतीक है।



मैं उन सभी महान विभूतियों का स्मरण करता हूँ, जिनके संघर्ष से 1950 में आज के दिन हमारा संविधान लागू हुआ और साथ ही उन सभी वीरों को नमन करता हूँ जिन्होंने अपने शौर्य से भारतीय गणतंत्र की रक्षा की है। pic.twitter.com/OxlWA7kmUY — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 26, 2021

"Warm wishes to all citizens of India on the occasion of 72nd RepublicDay. Jai Hind!" wrote Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his official Twitter handle.

सभी देशवासियों को ७२वें गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



Warm wishes to all citizens of India on the occasion of 72nd #RepublicDay. Jai Hind! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 26, 2021

After unfurling the Indian tricolour, BJP President JP Nadda took to Twitter to extend his wishes.

आज 72वें गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर भाजपा मुख्यालय, नई दिल्ली में राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराया। pic.twitter.com/rgjJ7AtKRO — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 26, 2021

Several cabinet ministers extended their wishes

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari took to Twitter to say, "Hearty congratulations to all the citizens on Republic Day," the minister tweeted.

Extending greetings on the occasion, Union Railways, Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal on the occasion said that Republic Day is an occasion to celebrate the sovereignty and spirit of being Indian.

"As we commemorate 72nd #RepublicDay, let us remember all those individuals who gave us a Constitution that ensures the well-being of all citizens. This is a day to celebrate our nation's sovereignty & spirit of being Indian," tweeted Goyal.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on the occasion tweeted, "Let us stand united to celebrate the glory of our Republic and feel proud of being an Indian. Happy #RepublicDay."

"Greetings to all my fellow Indians on the joyous occasion of 72nd #RepublicDay" tweeted Union Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wishing the citizens on Republic Day.

Meanwhile, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan hoisted the national flag at his residence on the 72nd Republic Day.

Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Information and Broadcasting, Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Minister Prakash Javadekar too congratulated the countrymen on the occasion."Wishing everyone a happy #RepublicDay," Javadekar tweeted.

Wishing people on Republic Day, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi tweeted, "Happy Republic Day... Jai Hind.."

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the national capital with police barricades set up at various places in the city including ITO, Yamuna Bridge, and other locations ahead of the Republic Day parade.

India's military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress will be on display during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at the majestic Rajpath in the national capital today.

(With inputs from agencies)

