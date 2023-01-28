New Delhi: As part of Republic Day celebrations this year, the biggest drone show in India, comprising of 3,500 indigenous drones, will light up the evening sky over Raisina hills, weaving myriad forms of national figures/events using the Beating Retreat ceremony, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

“It will depict the success of start-up ecosystem, technological prowess of the country’s youth and pave the way for future path-breaking trends. The event will be organised by M/s Botlabs Dynamics," the ministry said.

Also, in a first, a 3-D anamorphic projection will be organised during the Beating Retreat ceremony on the facade of North and South Block.

According to the ministry, Indian tunes based on Indian Classical Ragas will be the flavour of ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony this year which will be graced by President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Droupadi Murmu, at the historic Vijay Chowk in the heart of New Delhi on 29 January.

As many as 29 captivating and foot-tapping Indian tunes will be played by the music bands of the Army, the Navy, the Air Force and the State Police and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), the ministry said.

The ceremony will begin with the massed band’s ‘Agniveer’ tune which will be followed by the enthralling tunes like ‘Almora’, ‘Kedar Nath, ‘Sangam Dur’, ‘Queen of Satpura’, ‘Bhagirathi’, ‘Konkan Sundari’ by Pipes and Drums band.

Indian Air Force’s band will play ‘Aprajey Arjun’, ‘Charkha’, ‘Vayu Shakti’, ‘Swadeshi’, while fascinating ‘Ekla Cholo Re’, ‘Hum Taiyyar Hai’, and ‘Jai Bharati’ will be played by the band of Indian Navy.

The Indian Army’s band will play ‘Shankhnaad’, ‘Sher-e-Jawan’, ‘Bhupal’, ‘Agranee Bharat’, ‘Young India’, ‘Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja’, ‘Drummers Call’, and ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon’.

The event will come to a close with ‘Sare Jahan se Acha’.

The principal conductor of the ceremony will be Flight Lieutenant Leimapokpam Rupachandra Singh. While the Army Band will be led by Sub Maj Diggar Singh, the Naval and Air Force band commanders will be M Anthoni Raj and Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar. The conductor of the State Police and CAPF bands will be Asstt Sub Inspector Prem Singh.

The Buglers will perform under the leadership of Naib Subedar Santosh Kumar Pandey, and pipes and drums band will play under the instructions of Subedar Major Baswaraj Vagge.

‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony marks the culmination of the four-day-long Republic Day celebrations.

The celebrations include the traditional march past at Kartavya Path comprising a grand parade by the contingents of the armed forces and paramilitary forces, tableaux display by states and central ministries, cultural performances by children, acrobatic motorcycle rides and a fly-past, besides Beating the Retreat ceremony at the Vijay Chowk and PM’s NCC rally.