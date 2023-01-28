Republic Day celebrations: Biggest drone show this time at Beating Retreat2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 04:00 PM IST
- Beating the Retreat ceremony marks the culmination of the four-day-long Republic Day celebrations
New Delhi: As part of Republic Day celebrations this year, the biggest drone show in India, comprising of 3,500 indigenous drones, will light up the evening sky over Raisina hills, weaving myriad forms of national figures/events using the Beating Retreat ceremony, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
