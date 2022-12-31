While designing the outfit for BSF women, the functionality, privilege, and honour of wearing one of the National Forces' Uniforms has been reflected, which resonates with the iconic RRJ Jodhpuri Bandhgala that is stately, classic and elegance personified. The textured fabric with hand-crafted zardozi work done for the various trims from Banaras is done in the 400 years-old Danka technique.