Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Republic Day celebrations will now begin every year from January 23. Read here

Republic Day celebrations will now begin every year from January 23. Read here

President's bodyguards during a rehearsal for Republic Day parade at Rajpath, in New Delhi.
1 min read . 11:59 AM IST PTI

  • Republic Day Celebrations will now begin every year from January 23 instead of January 24 to include the birth anniversary of Subash Chandra Bose

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Republic Day celebrations will now begin every year from January 23 instead of January 24 to include the birth anniversary of Subash Chandra Bose, the government sources revealed on Saturday.

Republic Day celebrations will now begin every year from January 23 instead of January 24 to include the birth anniversary of Subash Chandra Bose, the government sources revealed on Saturday.

This is in line with the Narendra Modi government's focus on commemorating important aspects of India's history and culture, they said, noting it had earlier started celebrating Bose's birth anniversary as "Parakram Divas".

This is in line with the Narendra Modi government's focus on commemorating important aspects of India's history and culture, they said, noting it had earlier started celebrating Bose's birth anniversary as "Parakram Divas".

Other such days, observance of which have become a yearly affair, are August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, October 31 as National Unity Day (birth anniversary of Sardar Patel), November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas (Birsa Munda's birth anniversary), November 26 as Constitution Day and December 26 as Veer Baal Divas (a tribute to the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh), sources added.

Other such days, observance of which have become a yearly affair, are August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, October 31 as National Unity Day (birth anniversary of Sardar Patel), November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas (Birsa Munda's birth anniversary), November 26 as Constitution Day and December 26 as Veer Baal Divas (a tribute to the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh), sources added.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!