India's Republic Day Chief Guest, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and said he had learned much from it. Subianto called PM Modi's commitment towards alleviating poverty and helping the marginalised “an inspiration”.

Prabowo Subianto is on his first state visit to India as the Chief Guest of the 76th Republic Day. 75 years ago, in 1950, Indonesian President Sukarno was the Chief Guest of India's very first Republic Day.

At the special banquet, Subianto said, “I am very proud to be here (in India)...I am not a professional politician, I am not a good diplomat, I say what is in my heart. I came here for a few days but learned a lot from Prime Minister Modi's leadership and commitments.”

“His commitment to alleviating poverty, helping the marginalized, and helping the weakest part of your society, is an inspiration for us,” he added.

The Indonesian President also said he is proud to be in India and wishes “prosperity, peace, and greatness” for its people in the coming years.

“I would like to wish the people of India prosperity, peace, and greatness in the coming years. I would like to see Indonesia and India continuing to be close partners and friends,” he said.

President Prabowo was received by President Droupadi Murmu at the special banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday. She thanked President Subianto for accepting the invitation to grace India's Republic Day celebration as Chief Guest.

“This is a reflection of the long-standing ties and strong democratic traditions between India and Indonesia,” Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X, reminiscing on the 1950 Republic Day, which was graced by another Indonesian President.

This year's ceremonial parade will also see the participation of a marching contingent and a band contingent from Indonesia.