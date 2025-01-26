Republic Day Chief Guest Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto hails PM Modi’s leadership, says it’s an ‘inspiration’

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the Chief Guest at India's 76th Republic Day, lauds PM Modi’s commitment to poverty alleviation and marginalized communities, calling it an ‘inspiration’. 

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated26 Jan 2025, 08:22 AM IST
Advertisement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi(PTI)

India's Republic Day Chief Guest, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and said he had learned much from it. Subianto called PM Modi's commitment towards alleviating poverty and helping the marginalised “an inspiration”.

Prabowo Subianto is on his first state visit to India as the Chief Guest of the 76th Republic Day. 75 years ago, in 1950, Indonesian President Sukarno was the Chief Guest of India's very first Republic Day.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025 LIVE: Parade to begin at 10:30 am in Delhi, PM extends wishes

At the special banquet, Subianto said, “I am very proud to be here (in India)...I am not a professional politician, I am not a good diplomat, I say what is in my heart. I came here for a few days but learned a lot from Prime Minister Modi's leadership and commitments.”

Advertisement

“His commitment to alleviating poverty, helping the marginalized, and helping the weakest part of your society, is an inspiration for us,” he added.

Also Read | PM Modi wishes Indians on ‘75 glorious years of being a republic’

The Indonesian President also said he is proud to be in India and wishes “prosperity, peace, and greatness” for its people in the coming years.

“I would like to wish the people of India prosperity, peace, and greatness in the coming years. I would like to see Indonesia and India continuing to be close partners and friends,” he said.

Advertisement

President Prabowo was received by President Droupadi Murmu at the special banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday. She thanked President Subianto for accepting the invitation to grace India's Republic Day celebration as Chief Guest.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: A look at India’s chief guests in last 10 years

“This is a reflection of the long-standing ties and strong democratic traditions between India and Indonesia,” Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X, reminiscing on the 1950 Republic Day, which was graced by another Indonesian President.

Advertisement

This year's ceremonial parade will also see the participation of a marching contingent and a band contingent from Indonesia.

(With ANI inputs)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndiaRepublic Day Chief Guest Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto hails PM Modi’s leadership, says it’s an ‘inspiration’
First Published:26 Jan 2025, 08:22 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts