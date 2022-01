Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Delhi Police on Monday issued guidelines for people who will be attending the Republic Day Parade in the national capital on January 26. As per the Delhi Police, all the visitors will have to mandatory carry a valid ID card and cooperate in the security check.

People, who will be fully vaccinated will be allowed to attend the Republic Parade. However, children below 15 years of age will not be allowed to attend the function.

All visitors will have to carry a negative Covid-19 report with them, along with valid ID proof.

It further informed that the seating blocks will be opened from 7 AM for the visitors while parking will be limited. The Delhi Police has advised visitors to use a carpool or taxi to reach the Parade venue. "There will be a provision for depositing remote-controlled car lock keys in each parking area," The Delhi Police added.

#DelhiPolice requests all the visitors to the #RepublicDay2022 celebration to follow #COVID-19 appropriate behaviours and co-operate with the security staff.@CPDelhi pic.twitter.com/7GbLMKTHJB — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) January 23, 2022

Yesterday, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had said over 27,000 police personnel have been deployed for security duties in the national capital, and anti-terror measures intensified.

He said that 27,723 Delhi Police personnel including 71 DCPs, 213 ACPs, and 753 inspectors have been deployed in the capital for the parade. They are being assisted by 65 companies of CAPFs.

Every year, the Republic Day Parade takes place at Rajpath. The parade which starts from Raisina Hills and goes through Rajpath, India Gate till Red Fort would now only go up to the National Stadium in view of Covid this time. Only tableaux will go up till Red Fort.

Also, the Republic Day parade this year will start 30 minutes late from its scheduled time of 10 AM. The parade will commence at 10.30 AM instead.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.