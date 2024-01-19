Flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi will remain suspended for over 2 hours daily till January 26, according to a report by PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There will be no flight arrivals or departures at the Delhi airport from 10.20 am to 12.45 pm every day from January 19 to January 26 in connection with the Republic Day preparations and celebrations, said the report citing an official.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has revised NOTAM (notice to airmen) to introduce the new restrictions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, the restrictions were in place only for non-scheduled flights with certain exceptions.

A NOTAM is a notice with information that is essential to personnel involved in flight operations.

Airspace curbs in the national capital will also be imposed from January 19 to January 29 regarding the Republic Day preparations and celebrations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the January 19-25 period, landing or take-off of non-scheduled flights of scheduled airlines, and chartered flights will not be permitted from 10 am to 1.15 pm. These curbs will be in force from 6 am to 9 pm from January 26 to 29, as per the NOTAM issued earlier this week.

The restrictions won’t be applicable to IAF, BSF, Army aviation helicopter operations as well as state-owned aircraft/helicopters that are flying with the governor/chief minister of a state.

On January 26 (Republic Day), no flights will be allowed to take off or land from 0600 hours to 2100 hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after the Constitution came into effect.

The Delhi airport is the largest in the country and handles around 1,300 flights daily.

On Friday, at the Delhi airport, dense fog and low visibility continue to affect flight operations consecutively for the fifth day of the week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

