 Republic Day: Flight restictions, road closures in Delhi on 26 January. Details here | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 25 2024 10:38:46
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 245.15 -0.43%
  1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price
  2. 1,358.55 -1.71%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,676.65 -0.45%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.85 -0.22%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 315.35 2.01%
Business News/ News / India/  Republic Day: Flight restictions, road closures in Delhi on 26 January. Details here
Back Back

Republic Day: Flight restictions, road closures in Delhi on 26 January. Details here

 Livemint

Republic Day 26 January: Flight operations and traffic restrictions have been implemented in Delhi for Republic Day, with no flights allowed between 10:20 am and 12:45 pm and road closures in central areas.

Police personnel during full dress rehearsals ahead of Republic Day 2024 (Sanjeev Gupta)Premium
Police personnel during full dress rehearsals ahead of Republic Day 2024 (Sanjeev Gupta)

In view of India's 75th Republic Day, security arrangements in the national capital have been intensified in recent days. From flight operations to traffic restrictions, authorities have announced several curbs for the smooth flow of the event at Delhi's Kartavya Path.

Republic Day 2024: List of restrictions in Delhi on 26 January

FLIGHT RESTRICTIONS

No flights would be allowed to take off or arrive at the airport between 10:20 am and 12:45 pm on 26 January.

Republic Day 2024: Parade time, ticket price, chief guest, and other details

Notably, domestic airline companies such as Air India, IndiGo, and others have cancelled more than 700 scheduled flights due to Republic Day restrictions on aircraft movement between 19-26 January.

Republic Day: Is January 26 working day for banks? Holiday weekend details here

ROAD TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS

Vehicular traffic is likely to be affected in central Delhi on Friday. The Prade will start from Vijay Chowk and pass via Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose statue roundabout, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhas Marg before culminating at the Red Fort.

Republic Day 2024: Check Delhi traffic advisory, alternate routes here

C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed till the parade crosses Tilak Marg.

Commuters are requested to plan their journeys in advance and avoid the parade route from 9.30 am to 1 pm, according to the advisory.

Republic Day: You can buy tickets online and offline to watch parade. Here's how

DELHI METRO RULES

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that the metro services will start at 4 am on all its lines to facilitate the public to reach Kartavya Path to witness the celebrations on January 26.

Republic Day: Airports on high alert; hand baggage, other rules you must know

According to DMRC, the train services will be available at a headway of 30 minutes till 6 am and thereafter regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 25 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App