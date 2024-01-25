Republic Day: Flight restictions, road closures in Delhi on 26 January. Details here
Republic Day 26 January: Flight operations and traffic restrictions have been implemented in Delhi for Republic Day, with no flights allowed between 10:20 am and 12:45 pm and road closures in central areas.
In view of India's 75th Republic Day, security arrangements in the national capital have been intensified in recent days. From flight operations to traffic restrictions, authorities have announced several curbs for the smooth flow of the event at Delhi's Kartavya Path.