In view of India's 75th Republic Day, security arrangements in the national capital have been intensified in recent days. From flight operations to traffic restrictions, authorities have announced several curbs for the smooth flow of the event at Delhi's Kartavya Path.

Republic Day 2024: List of restrictions in Delhi on 26 January

FLIGHT RESTRICTIONS

No flights would be allowed to take off or arrive at the airport between 10:20 am and 12:45 pm on 26 January.

Notably, domestic airline companies such as Air India, IndiGo, and others have cancelled more than 700 scheduled flights due to Republic Day restrictions on aircraft movement between 19-26 January.

ROAD TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS

Vehicular traffic is likely to be affected in central Delhi on Friday. The Prade will start from Vijay Chowk and pass via Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose statue roundabout, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhas Marg before culminating at the Red Fort.

C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed till the parade crosses Tilak Marg.

Commuters are requested to plan their journeys in advance and avoid the parade route from 9.30 am to 1 pm, according to the advisory.

DELHI METRO RULES

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that the metro services will start at 4 am on all its lines to facilitate the public to reach Kartavya Path to witness the celebrations on January 26.

According to DMRC, the train services will be available at a headway of 30 minutes till 6 am and thereafter regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day.

