Republic day: Google doodle captures vibrant heritage of India

Marking the 72nd anniversary of India's Republic Day, internet search giant Google captured the vibrant art, architecture, culture and heritage of the country in a fascinating doodle noting it as "bringing the nation to life'. The illustration has been done by Mumbai-based guest artist Onkar Fondekar.

Displaying the colours of the Indian flag, old buildings in the pattern of Havelis have been sketched in the background in a light saffron hue. Meanwhile, underlining the diversity of India, people coming from various religious, cultural backgrounds and timezones- from a mahout - elephant rider to motorbike owner in the recent decades - adorns the front part of the drawing in the shade of green.

While letters 'G' and 'O' stand towards the left of a caparisoned elephant, the last three letters of 'Google', are positioned to its right. The majestic pachyderm itself represents the second 'O' in the technology bellwether's name.

The company in its release said, "Home to approximately one-sixth of the global population, India is among the most diverse countries in the world. Today’s Doodle, illustrated by Mumbai-based guest artist Onkar Fondekar, honors the day 72 years ago when the Indian Constitution took effect and made official the country’s full transition to a sovereign republic."

It further added: In celebration of India's Republic Day, today's doodle artwork reflects the range of vibrant cultures that bring the colorful nation to life.

"With origins that stretch back hundreds of years, musical instruments such as the dholak (a two-headed hand drum) and the sitar (a long-necked stringed instrument), both featured in the doodle artwork, are just a few examples of India's rich heritage," the note by Google said.

Google has a tradition of making iconic doodles to mark significant and historic events and this particular artwork was done keeping in mind the importance of India's Republic Day, which marks the adoption of the Constitution by India and came into effect on January 26, 1950.

Several times in the previous years, Google has done a doodle to mark the occasion.

"From its distinctive architectural styles to the Bollywood film industry, India's cultural impact is felt across the world, and today, there is much to celebrate. Happy Republic Day, India!," it said.

Artist Fondekar, who made the illustration, said: He was ecstatic to be part of this art project with Google, and hoped the message of unity in diversity will reach the masses when they see the artwork online.

"I drew inspiration from the people of India -- the culture, traditions, history, and architecture," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

(With inputs from agencies)





