Republic Day: Govt announces medals for police, fire service personnel1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 03:17 PM IST
A total of 901 police personnel have been awarded with various medals, while 47 personnel have been awarded fire service medals and 55 personnel home guard and civil defence medals
New Delhi: A total of 901 police personnel have been awarded with various medals on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day.
