New Delhi: A total of 901 police personnel have been awarded with various medals on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day.

Out of these, 140 Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) have been given to the security/police personnel, the Union home ministry said in a statement.

Among the bravery awards, the maximum of 80 personnel were given for operations in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) hit or Naxal violence affected areas while 45 personnel deployed in Jammu and Kashmir region are being awarded for their gallant action, the ministry said.

The country’s largest paramilitary force, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), got the highest 48 PMGs followed by 31 from the Maharashtra Police, 25 from the J&K Police, 9 from the Jharkhand Police, 7 each from the Delhi Police, the Chhattisgarh Police and the Border Security Force (BSF), and the remaining from the other States/UTs and CAPFs, it said.

In all, 47 personnel have been awarded fire service medals and 55 personnel home guard and civil defence medals on the occasion of 74th Republic Day, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

Out of 47 personnel given fire service medals, two are awarded for their act of valour and gallantry, the ministry said.

In addition, 55 personnel are also awarded President’s Home Guard and Civil Defence Medals for distinguished and meritorious services. Of these, one person is awarded Gallantry Medal for his act of valour and gallantry.