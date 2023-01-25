Republic Day: Govt announces medals for police, fire service personnel

The country’s largest paramilitary force, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), got the highest 48 PMGs followed by 31 from the Maharashtra Police, 25 from the J&K Police, 9 from the Jharkhand Police, 7 each from the Delhi Police, the Chhattisgarh Police and the Border Security Force (BSF), and the remaining from the other States/UTs and CAPFs, it said.