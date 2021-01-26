OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Republic Day: Jawans march with Indian tricolor in snowclad Ladakh
Republic Day: Jawans march with Indian tricolor in snowclad Ladakh
Republic Day: Jawans march with Indian tricolor in snowclad Ladakh

Republic Day: Jawans march with Indian tricolor in snowclad Ladakh

1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2021, 09:53 AM IST ANI

Indo-Tibetan Border Police jawans braved the intense cold to march with the national flag on a frozen water body in Ladakh on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans braved the intense cold to march with the national flag on a frozen water body in Ladakh on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day.

On the eve of Republic Day on Monday, 17 Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were also awarded police service medals in various categories.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB FROM OFFICIAL YOUTUBE CHANNEL OF PM MODI** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to the martyrs at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Republic Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_26_2021_000016B)

Different shades of PM Modi: The colourful tradition of special turban on Republic Day

1 min read . 11:44 AM IST
Indian players celebrate after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket test match at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, (Photo: PTI)

Star to clock 500 cr in ad revenue from India-England series

2 min read . 11:26 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: U.S. outgoing Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen holds a news conference after a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in Washington, U.S. December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

Yellen passed the economic stability baton to Powell. Now, he’s handing it back

7 min read . 11:14 AM IST
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

India reports less than 10,000 daily covid cases for first time in 7 months

1 min read . 10:59 AM IST

Also Read | The Indian-Americans driving Biden’s agenda

Two officers, Assistant Commandant Anurag Kumar Singh and Deputy Commandant Rajesh Kumar Luthra had been decorated with police medals for gallantry, three with the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 12 with police medals for Meritorious Service.

The ITBP contingent is set to be part of the Republic Day Parade on Tuesday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout