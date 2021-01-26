Republic Day: Jawans march with Indian tricolor in snowclad Ladakh

Republic Day: Jawans march with Indian tricolor in snowclad Ladakh1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2021, 09:53 AM IST
Indo-Tibetan Border Police jawans braved the intense cold to march with the national flag on a frozen water body in Ladakh on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day.
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans braved the intense cold to march with the national flag on a frozen water body in Ladakh on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day.
On the eve of Republic Day on Monday, 17 Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were also awarded police service medals in various categories.
Different shades of PM Modi: The colourful tradition of special turban on Republic Day1 min read . 11:44 AM IST
Star to clock ₹500 cr in ad revenue from India-England series2 min read . 11:26 AM IST
Yellen passed the economic stability baton to Powell. Now, he’s handing it back7 min read . 11:14 AM IST
India reports less than 10,000 daily covid cases for first time in 7 months1 min read . 10:59 AM IST
Also Read | The Indian-Americans driving Biden’s agenda
Two officers, Assistant Commandant Anurag Kumar Singh and Deputy Commandant Rajesh Kumar Luthra had been decorated with police medals for gallantry, three with the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 12 with police medals for Meritorious Service.
The ITBP contingent is set to be part of the Republic Day Parade on Tuesday.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.