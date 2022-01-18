Republic Day 2022: The Centre will not revise its decision to not include the tableaux of Kerala, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu at the Republic Day parade, senior officials of the Defence Ministry have said according to news agency PTI.

This year, a total of 12 states have been selected to display their models on Rajpath.

This comes just a day after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rejection of proposed tableaux of their respective states and sought his immediate intervention to include them.

In her letter, Banerjee requested the prime minister to "include the tableau of freedom fighters from West Bengal in the parade"

However, as per the report, the defence official said that it is not possible to accept requests from these three states' and "polite responses have been sent to their chief ministers explaining the long process of selection of tableaux."

"It is not possible to revise or reconsider the decision as Tableau making process is a very long process and an expert committee takes these decisions sufficiently in advance," the official added.

Tableaux of Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will be shown at this year's parade, the official told PTI. Also, tableaux of nine ministries and departments of the Central government will be shown at this year's parade.

Therefore, a total of 21 tableaux would be shown at this year's parade, they added. Overall, there were 56 proposals to show tableaux this year.

