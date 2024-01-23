The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's tableau participating in this year's Republic Day parade will showcase the involvement and use of artificial intelligence (AI) in various sectors and industries.

Speaking to ANI, Director JL Gupta said, "This time the tableau showcased by the Ministry of Electronics and IT mainly covers AI-based technology and how AI can be helpful to the public."

"You can see a teacher wearing a VR headset teaching the children. AI's use in logistics has also been showcased, and its involvement in cattle management has also been highlighted," he said.

"Apart from this, how AI can be helpful in the health sector has also been showcased in the tableau. As per the vision of PM Modi regarding electronic manufacturing, we have tried to include semiconductor chips as well," he added.

J-K tableau to feature Jambu Zoo in Republic Day parade

The Jammu and Kashmir tableau participating in the Republic Day Parade will feature the Jambu Zoo as its primary highlight. J-K government Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar Gupta told ANI that the tableau is highlighting the developments in the state.

He said the tableau is showing what is developing in Jammu and Kashmir and what new opportunities and new dimensions are happening, after showcasing Jambu Zoo.

"If you look at the back of the tableau, women are shown doing our Papier Machie work. Our art of Papier Machie is very famous all over the world. If you go further behind it, you will also see that we are showing all the processing of saffron, its cultivation, its harvesting, and its export. We call Jammu and Kashmir the saffron bowl of India," he said.

"There is also the Ghanta Ghar, which is at the famous Lal Chowk in J-K. We have shown how that place is completely renovated now, where people were scared to go earlier, but today it has become a tourist spot and people are going there to take selfies and photographs, and it is a very attractive place; everyone likes to go there," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!