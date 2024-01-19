 Republic Day parade 2024: IndiGo cancels, reschedules some flights around Delhi airport | Mint
Republic Day parade 2024: IndiGo cancels, reschedules some flights around Delhi airport

 PTI

IndiGo said that due to flypast rehearsals for the Republic Day parade, airspace restrictions have been imposed around Delhi airport from January 19 to January 26.

An IndiGo cargo aircraft is displayed at Wings India 2024 aviation event at Begumpet airport, Hyderabad, India, January 18, 2024. (REUTERS)Premium
An IndiGo cargo aircraft is displayed at Wings India 2024 aviation event at Begumpet airport, Hyderabad, India, January 18, 2024. (REUTERS)

The country's largest airline IndiGo on Friday said some flights have been rescheduled and cancelled due to airspace restrictions around the Delhi airport in connection with the Republic Day parade.

At the Delhi airport, there will be no flight arrivals or departures from 10.20 am to 12.45 pm every day till January 26 in connection with the Republic Day preparations and celebrations, an official said earlier in the day.

In a statement, the airline said that due to flypast rehearsals for the Republic Day parade, airspace restrictions have been imposed around Delhi airport from January 19 to January 26.

"Consequently, rescheduling and cancellations of some IndiGo flights during these dates have been carried out. Passengers on impacted flights have been informed of the change in status and have been offered alternate options or refunds," it said.

ALSO READ: Republic Day: Airspace curbs announced till January 29 - Here's how NOTAM will impact flight operations in Delhi

Details about the number of rescheduled and cancelled flights could not immediately ascertained. IndiGo operates around 1,800 flights daily.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is the country's largest airport and handles around 1,300 flights every day.

Published: 19 Jan 2024, 10:43 PM IST
