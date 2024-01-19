Republic Day parade 2024: IndiGo cancels, reschedules some flights around Delhi airport
IndiGo said that due to flypast rehearsals for the Republic Day parade, airspace restrictions have been imposed around Delhi airport from January 19 to January 26.
The country's largest airline IndiGo on Friday said some flights have been rescheduled and cancelled due to airspace restrictions around the Delhi airport in connection with the Republic Day parade.
