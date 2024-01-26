Republic Day 2024 Live Updates: India is all set to celebrate its 75th Republic Day on 26th January 2024. This year French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest.
President Droupadi Murmu will hoist the national flag at 8 am at Kartavya Path. This year's Republic Day theme is 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Loktatantra ki Matruka'.
The Republic Day 2024 parade will commence at 10:30 am (IST) from New Delhi's Vijay Chowk, following the route from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path. It will start at Rashtrapati Bhawan and proceed to the Rajpath.
The venue will accommodate approximately 77,000 people, with 42,000 reserved for the general public.
Numerous tableaus will showcase India's rich cultural history, culture, and tradition. The cultural pageantry of the R-Day includes vibrant fold dance performances and patriotic songs.
This year's top attractions include a women's tri-service group parade, a French contingent to join the R-Day parade, six Indians to join the French military team in the Republic Day parade, AI to take space in the parade, ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 to be highlighted, and so on.
Catch the live-action here.
Republic Day 2024 LIVE: US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said during a press briefing on Thursday (US local time) wrote, "I would just note that - would wish a happy Indian Republic Day to anybody tuning in. India is a country - it is a key strategic partner of the United States and one that we look forward to closening our collaboration in a number of key areas on. And this is - was quite indicative in - during Prime Minister Modi's state visit here to the United States this past summer."
Republic Day 2024 LIVE: Delhi Metro kicked off its services at 4 am across all lines on January 26, allowing the public easy access to Kartavya Path for the 75th Republic Day ceremony in the national capital. As per the DMRC, the train services will be available every 30 minutes from 4 am to 6 am and thereafter, the regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day.
Anji Khad bridge- first cable-stayed bridge of Indian Railways connecting the Katra and Reasi sections of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla-Rail-Link (USBRL) illuminated in tricolour on the occasion of 75th Republic Day
All-Women Tri-Services Group to be Part of Parade for the First Time: All-women tri-services group will partake in the Republic Day Parade for the first time. The group comprises women troops from the Army's military police and personnel from the other two services,
Participant in French Bastille Day parade also part of R-Day parade: Squadron Leader Sumita Yadav, an air traffic controller in the Indian Air Force and an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, will be participating in this year's Republic Day parade
French contingent to join R-Day parade: A 95-member marching contingent, a 33-member band contingent, two Rafale fighters, and an Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transport aircraft from France will also participate in the celebrations
Six Indians to Join French Military Team in Republic Day Parade: Six Indian individuals are set to be a part of the French military team marching alongside Indian contingents at the 75th Republic Day parade, officials confirmed to PTI
Saree Extravaganza Planned for Republic Day Parade: Culture Ministry's showcase of sarees from various Indian states and union territories, to be presented in the 'Anant Sutra' exhibition
AI to take space in parade: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is set to feature a tableau in this year's Republic Day Parade, emphasising the role of artificial intelligence (AI) across diverse sectors
ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 to be highlighted: ISRO tableau is set to shine at this year's Republic Day Parade, showcasing the achievements of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
Flypast to also have French inclusion: A French refuel aircraft and two French Rafale aircraft will grace the skies in a flypast
Special Guests Invited: 13,000 special guests, including top performers in various fields and beneficiaries of government schemes, have been invited to witness the parade.
Republic Day 2024 Live: Bhimgarh Fort in Jammu's Reasi is illuminated with vibrant tricoloured lights on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.
Republic Day 2024 Live: French President Emmanuel Macron will be gracing the event as the chief guest on the 75th Republic Day celebrations.
Here's a list of the chief guests over the years:
2023: Egypt President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
2020: Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro
2019: South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa
2018: Heads of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) states. These included: Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei; Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia; Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia; Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister of Laos; Najib Razak, Prime Minister of Malaysia;' Aung San Suu Kyi, State counsellor of Myanmar; Rodrigo Duterte, President of the Philippines; Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of Singapore; Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Thailand; Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister of Vietnam.
2017: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
2016: French President Francois Hollande
2015: US President Barack Obama
2014: Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
2013: Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck
2012: Thailand Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra
2007: Russian President Vladimir Putin
2002: Mauritius President Cassam Uteem
1995: South Africa President Nelson Mandela
1971: Tanzania President Julius Nyerere
1967: Afghanistan's King Mohammed Zahir Shah
1961: UK's Queen Elizabeth
1960: USSR President Kliment Voroshilo
1957: Soviet Union Defence Minister Georgy Zhukov
Republic Day 2024 Live: India is all set to celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024. Every year, many across the country remain confused about who will unfurl the flag on this special day. To set it straight, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not unfurl the national flag on Republic Day 2024. It will be President Droupadi Murmu. Here is why. On Independence Day, the prime minister raises the national flag at Red Fort. However, Republic Day starts with the President of India unfurling the flag at Kartavya Path, earlier called Rajpath and originally named Kingsway. Republic Day involves the President unfurling the flag, already at the peak with flowers tied to it. This act signifies that India, having already gained independence, celebrates its established freedom and the enactment of its Constitution. Another distinction lies in the venues and subsequent proceedings. The prime minister's flag hoisting at Red Fort is succeeded by a national address. Conversely, the president's unfurling on Republic Day at Kartavya Path heralds a grand parade.
Republic Day 2024 Live: On January 26, 1950, the Indian Constitution was formally adopted, and that event is commemorated on Republic Day. India was freed from the British Raj in 1947, but it wasn't until January 26, 1950, that the Indian Constitution took effect, making India a sovereign state and establishing it as a republic.
The Constituent Assembly convened for the first time on 9 December, 1946, and met for the final time on 26 November, 1949, which is also observed as Constitution Day.
Republic Day honours the spirit of India's independence. As the Indian National Congress proclaimed the end of colonial rule on 26 January in 1930, declaring Purna Swaraj in its convention on the banks of Ravi in Lahore, the Constitution was then formally adopted on 26 January 1950. Republic Day also honours the right of Indian citizens to elect a democratically-run government. To honour the creation of the Indian Constitution, the nation observes it as a national holiday.
Republic Day 2024 Live: Celebrating India's 75th Republic Day, the Google Doodle showcased the parades, through the decades, on different screens: a black-and-white television set, a colour TV, and a mobile phone. The doodle featured by guest artist Vrinda Zaveri depicted the Republic Day parade as it would have been seen on different screens. On this day in 1950, India declared itself a sovereign, democratic, and republic state with the adoption of the Constitution.
