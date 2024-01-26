Republic Day 2024 LIVE Updates: President Droupadi Murmu to unfurl the national flag at 8 am

LIVE UPDATES

7 min read . 06:58 AM IST

Republic Day 2024 Live Updates: President Droupadi Murmu will hoist the national flag at 8 am at Kartavya Path, while the parade will commence at 10:30 am (IST) from New Delhi's Vijay Chowk, following the route from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path. Catch the live-action here.