Republic Day Parade 2025: From CRPF to Indian Army’s decorated regiments, different contingents are preparing from months for the Republic Day parade set to take place in Delhi on January 26. The best marching contingent of 2024, Delhi Police, is planning to achieve the same feat this year as well, but with the help of artificial intelligence.

According to a report by Indian Express, Delhi Police officials are using artificial intelligence tools for better analysis to improve the Republic Day contingent’s march past.

3 ways in which Delhi Police is using AI to assess marching drill Delhi Police’sWomen Marching Contingent won the title of best marching contingent among CAPF and other auxiliary forces. This year, around 212 Delhi Police personnel are set to be a part of the marching past contingent. Here are five different ways in which Delhi Police is using AI to improve its R-day marching contingent.

Identify shortcomings The practice sessions of Delhi Police personnel's R-day parade have been monitored by clicking photographs and recording videos. Drill instructors evaluate these videos and photographs using artificial intelligence to identify shortcomings and get feedback, a police officer told the English daily.

AI for comparison To observe the nuances of drill and marching contingent’s performance, the recorded videos and photographs are compared with each other with the help of AI. It provides a more efficient way to compare pictures and videos with one another.

Enriched feedback “AI is like an extra pair of eyes that has certainly enriched our feedback for improvement. It has a huge analytical power,” a police officer told IE.

Synchronisation An award winning Republic day marching contingent is an epitome of synchronisation. While drill instructors focus sharply to improve on these factors artificial intelligence is helping them to check on contingent members' performance.

Symmetry and movements A perfect drill involves enhanced coordination between participants and maintenance of perfect symmetry while aligning movements of hands and legs. It requires undivided attention of the drill instructor to check the symmetry and movements during parade. AI-led analysis is helping them to check on the symmetry and movements alignment of police personnel during the parade.