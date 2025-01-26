Republic Day 2025 LIVE: Parade set to begin at 10:30 am in Delhi

Republic Day 2025 LIVE: Celebrations will begin early on Sunday morning with tens of thousands attending a parade in the national capital. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the Chief Guest — with military contingents from the country also participating in a march-past.
Around 10,000 special guests from different walks of life have been invited to witness the parade as it rolls down Karvavya Path. This year there will be 31 tableaux from various states and services on the theme ‘Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas’. A tri-service tableau will be displayed for the first time to highlight the spirit of joint-ness and integration among the Armed Forces. Guests will also be treated to a cultural performance by more than 5,000 artists covering the entire Kartavya Path for the first time.
Why is Republic Day celebrated?
The occasion marks the day when the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950.
Republic Day Parade in Delhi
The Republic Day parade will start at 10:30 am and continue for about 90 minutes. The ceremony will commence with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. The Prime Minister will then come to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.
Republic Day Parade 2025 LIVE: President Murmu pushes for ‘One Nation One Election’
Republic Day Parade 2025 LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu said on January 25 that the ‘One Nation One Election’ proposal promises to redefine good governance in the country by preventing policy paralysis, mitigating resource diversion, and alleviating financial burdens on the state.
Read more: In Republic Day 2025 speech, President Droupadi Murmu pushes for ‘One Nation One Election’ – ‘prevents policy paralysis’
Republic Day Parade 2025 LIVE: Know more about state tableaux
Republic Day Parade 2025 LIVE: Tableaux from 16 State Government/Union Territories and 10 Ministries/Departments of the Central Government highlighting ‘Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas’, will participate in the parade this year. These tableaux would showcase India’s diverse strengths and its constantly-evolving cultural inclusiveness marching into a glorious future.
Republic Day Parade 2025 LIVE: ‘Traditional Buggy’ set to make comeback after 40 years
Republic Day Parade 2025 LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu and her Indonesian counterpart will be escorted by the President's Bodyguard — the senior most Regiment of the Indian Army — as they arrive at Kartavya Path. The two Presidents will arrive in the 'Traditional Buggy', the practice which made a comeback in 2024 after a gap of 40 years.
Republic Day Parade 2025 LIVE: Who is the Chief Guest?
Republic Day Parade 2025 LIVE: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the Chief Guest.
Kartavya Path will also be witness to a march past by the Marching Contingent of Indonesian National Armed Forces and Military Band of Indonesia's Military Academy. The marching contingent will consist of 152 members, with 190 members in the military band.
Republic Day Parade 2025 LIVE: When will the ceremony begin?
