Republic Day Parade 2025: Timing and schedule; where to watch, how to book tickets online, who’s the chief guest & more

As India gears up for its 76th Republic Day on January 26, 2025, the parade promises a vibrant display of cultural heritage with 31 tableaux, military contingents, and the Chief Guest from Indonesia. Discover the schedule and highlights of this significant event!

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated25 Jan 2025, 01:39 PM IST
Advertisement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during an interaction with NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, tribal guests and tableaux artists participating in the Republic Day Parade 2025, at his residence in New Delhi. (PMO)

India is all set to celebrate its 76th Republic Day tomorrow, January 26. The Republic Day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India on 26 January 1950.

Although India gained independence from colonial rule in 1947, the Constitution of India did not come into effect until 26 January 1950. With the adoption of the Constitution, India declared itself a sovereign, democratic, and republican state.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in its release that this Republic Day Parade 2025 will uniquely blend India’s cultural diversity and military prowess, focusing on 75 years of enacting the constitution and Jan Bhagidari.

Advertisement
Also Read | Happy Republic Day 2025 wishes: Top messages, images on 76th Gantantra Diwas

On 26 January 2025, the Republic Day Parade will start in the morning, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying a wreath at the National War Memorial.

President Droupadi Murmu will arrive at Kartavya Path in a ceremonial buggy and take the salute during a ceremonial march past, which will include units from the Armed Forces, Para Military Forces, Auxiliary Civil Forces, NCC, and NSS.

As India gears up to celebrate its 76th Republic Day, check out the details of the parade here:

Advertisement
Also Read | Republic Day 2025: Defence personnel to be awarded honorary commissions today

76th Republic Day parade: Timings and schedule

The main parade in New Delhi will commence at 10:30 AM on Sunday at Vijay Chowk, proceed along Kartavya Path, pass India Gate, and conclude at the Red Fort.

The ceremony will conclude with a flypast by 47 aircraft, demonstrating India's aerial capabilities.

76th Republic Day parade: When and where to watch

  • The Republic Day celebrations will be widely broadcast and streamed online. Those tuning in from their TV sets can catch the live telecast of the parade on Doordarshan, the official broadcaster.
  • Coverage begins at around 9:00 AM with the flag-hoisting ceremony by the President of India.
  • Online viewers can livestream the event on Doordarshan National’s official YouTube channel.

Advertisement
Also Read | R-Day: Who is Ekta Kumari, first from J-K to lead NCC girls’ contingent
  • Prasar Bharati Live, the official government broadcast site, Disney+ Hotstar and other private news channels will also stream the event on their websites and apps.

Republic Day Parade tickets: How to book tickets online

Those looking forward to attending the Republic Day parade in person must purchase tickets. 

Republic day parade tickets online booking 2025 can be done via the Amantran Portal of the Ministry of Defence.

Republic Day Parade tickets: How to book tickets offline

To book Republic Day Parade tickets offline, interested viewers can visit designated counters in New Delhi, including Sena Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, Jantar Mantar, Pragati Maidan, and Rajiv Chowk Metro Station.

Advertisement

76th Republic Day parade: Chief guest

President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto will be this year's Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade.

76th Republic Day parade: Theme

The parade's theme is “Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas” (Golden India: Heritage and Development), celebrating 75 years since the enactment of the Indian Constitution.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: India gears up for celebration | Check photos

76th Republic Day parade: Participants

The Republic Day event will feature 31 tableaux from various States, Union Territories, and Central Government Ministries/Departments, showcasing India's cultural diversity and achievements.

A 160-member marching contingent and a 190-member band from Indonesia will also participate alongside Indian Armed Forces contingents.

Advertisement

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndiaRepublic Day Parade 2025: Timing and schedule; where to watch, how to book tickets online, who’s the chief guest & more
First Published:25 Jan 2025, 01:39 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts