India celebrated Republic Day on Sunday — with parade of tableaux from various states and military contingents marching down Kartavya Path. The display created by Uttar Pradesh (showcasing the ongoing Mahakumbh festival) has now been adjudged the winner while while the marching contingent of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles was adjudged the best among the three services.

Sixteen tableaux from across states and Union Territories and 15 from central ministries, departments and organisations had rolled down the ceremonial boulevard during the Republic Day parade — showcasing the rich cultural heritage and diverse traditions of the country.

What were the winning state tableaux? First place — Uttar Pradesh

Mahakumbh 2025 - Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas

Second place — Tripura

Eternal Reverence: The worship of 14 Deities in Tripura - Kharchi Puja

Third place — Andhra Pradesh

Etikoppaka Bommalu - Eco-Friendly Wooden Toys

Meanwhile an online poll conducted by the MyGov portal till Tuesday saw citizens select the Gujarat tableaux as their winner. The Mahakumbh festival-themed display shared by Uttar Pradesh came second in the ‘Popular Choice’ category. This was followed by Uttarakhand in the third place.

What were the winning military and administrative tableaux? Best Marching Contingent among Services — Jammu & Kashmir Rifles Contingent

Best Marching Contingent among CAPFs/other auxiliary forces — Delhi Police Marching Contingent

Best Tableau from Central Ministries/Departments — Ministry of Tribal Affairs (Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh)

Special Prize

Central Public Works Department (75 years of Constitution of India)

Jayati Jai Mamah Bharatam’ Dance Group Also on display were some of the cutting-edge defence platforms, including BrahMos, Pinaka and Akash, with the army's battle surveillance system "Sanjay" and the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) surface-to-surface tactical missile "Pralay" registering their presence in the ceremonial parade for the first time.