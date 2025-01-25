National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadet Ekta Kumari is all set to be the first from Jammu and Kashmir to lead the NCC girls' contingent during the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on Sunday, January 26.

The Republic Day Parade will begin on the morning of January 26, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying a wreath at the National War Memorial. The parade will start at 10.30 am.

Who is Ekta Kumari Ekta Kumari hails from Akhnoor in the Jammu district. She is a leading cadet of the NCC's First Jammu and Kashmir Naval Unit. "This milestone has brought immense pride to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh," Defence PRO Lieutenant Colonel Suneel Bartwal said.

Inspired by her father, a retired soldier from the 12 Jammu and Kashmir (JAK) Light Infantry, Ekta’s dream of serving the nation took root early in her life.

Her educational journey began at Army Public School in Akhnoor. It was her passion for the armed forces that led her to join the NCC during her college years, Bartwal said.

Ekta Kumari is a BSc student at Gandhi Nagar government college for women, news agency PTI reported.

Her determination and "commitment to excellence have been evident since her first year in NCC, where she excelled in social work and adventure activities," he said.

“Becoming the Parade Commander of the All India Girls Contingent at Kartavya Path is the proudest moment of my life. This victory belongs to my family, my unit, and the entire Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh region,” Ekta said.

Ekta credited her success and expressed gratitude to her mentors and trainers, including her Associate NCC Officer (ANO) and instructors, who guided her throughout her preparation.

She also thanked Lieutenant Colonel Abhijeet, Drill Ustaad Jaswinder and the team at the Nagrota NCC camp for shaping her skills.

"I also acknowledge the unwavering support given to her by Unit Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Commander Tej Ram, Group Commander Brigadier Deepak Sajjanhar SM, Additional Director General Major General Anupinder Bevli, Contingent Commander Colonel Amit Bhardwaj, and ANO Dr Nitika," she said.