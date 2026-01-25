Republic Day 2026: 30 tableaux, Bhairav Light Commando Battalion, Operation Sindoor prowess — What's on display

Republic Day 2026 parade: Preparations for India's 77th Republic Day are in full swing a day ahead of the scheduled celebrations at Kartavya Path in the national capital. The highly anticipated parade will showcase a myriad of rich cultural heritage from across the country via 30 tableaux that will march down on display.
President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to address the public on the eve of Republic Day at 7 pm on Sunday (25 January). The address will be telecast live on all Doordarshan (DD) TV channels across languages and the Akashvani's (All India Radio) regional networks later in the evening, as per an ANI report.
Murmu will also lead the country in 77th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path in Delhi on 26 January (Monday). To this end, tight security arrangements have been made ahead of the parade.
Notably, this Republic Day will celebrate the theme ‘150 years of Vande Mataram’ showcased through a total of 30 tableaux — 17 from states and Union Territories (UTs) and 13 from the various department, ministries, and services.
Together the ‘Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram and Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ display is expected to showcase India's “rich cultural heritage, military prowess, and technological advancements”, the report added. It is expected to be a “visual narrative of India's freedom movement, cultural diversity and progress towards self-reliance across sectors”, ranging from heritage crafts and folk traditions to innovation, defence preparedness and nation-building, it added.
As is tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will first visit to the National War Memorial, where he will lay a wreath and pay solemn tributes to fallen heroes and then proceed to the dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade. Ceremonies will begin with hoisting of the National Flag, followed by the National Anthem, and a 21-gun salute using indigenous 105-mm Light Field Guns.
Chief guests for the Republic Day Parade 2026 are Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.
The audience this year is expected to be around 10,000, including guests from all walks of life — farmers, scientists engaged in key national projects, heads of companies, and winners of World Athletic Para Championship among others.
Following the parade, ‘Bharat Parv’ will be organised at the Red Fort from January 26 to 31, showcasing Republic Day tableaux, regional cuisine, handicrafts, cultural performances and citizen engagement activities. Full Republic Day celebrations will conclude with the Prime Minister's NCC Rally at Cariappa Parade Ground on January 28.
