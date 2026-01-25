Republic Day 2026: 30 tableaux, Bhairav Light Commando Battalion, Operation Sindoor prowess — What's on display

Republic Day 2026 parade: Preparations for India's 77th Republic Day are in full swing a day ahead of the scheduled celebrations at Kartavya Path in the national capital. The highly anticipated parade will showcase a myriad of rich cultural heritage from across the country via 30 tableaux that will march down on display.

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to address the public on the eve of Republic Day at 7 pm on Sunday (25 January). The address will be telecast live on all Doordarshan (DD) TV channels across languages and the Akashvani's (All India Radio) regional networks later in the evening, as per an ANI report.

Murmu will also lead the country in 77th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path in Delhi on 26 January (Monday). To this end, tight security arrangements have been made ahead of the parade.

Republic Day 2026 parade: What to expect? Notably, this Republic Day will celebrate the theme ‘150 years of Vande Mataram’ showcased through a total of 30 tableaux — 17 from states and Union Territories (UTs) and 13 from the various department, ministries, and services.

Together the ‘Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram and Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ display is expected to showcase India's “rich cultural heritage, military prowess, and technological advancements”, the report added. It is expected to be a “visual narrative of India's freedom movement, cultural diversity and progress towards self-reliance across sectors”, ranging from heritage crafts and folk traditions to innovation, defence preparedness and nation-building, it added.

The parade will begin at 9:30 am, with live television coverage starting from 10:30 am. Entry gates will open from 7 am.

2,500 cultural artists will perform along Kartavya Path, presenting a synchronised cultural showcase inspired by Vande Mataram and India's journey towards a self-reliant and developed nation.

100 cultural artists will herald the parade, on the theme ‘Vividata Mein Ekta – Unity in Diversity’, with a grand presentation of musical instruments, demonstrating the nation’s unity and rich cultural diversity.

Showering of flower petals will be carried out by four Mi-17 1V helicopters of the 129 Helicopter Unit in the Dhwaj Formation. Trooping the National Flag, this formation of helicopters will be led by Group Captain Alok Ahlawat.

Among the floats will include displays of a specially curated animal contingent from the Remount & Veterinary Corps (RVC). The contingent will feature two Bactrian camels, four Zanskar ponies, four raptors, ten Indian breed Army dogs, along with six conventional military dogs already in service, highlighting the role of animals in extreme high-altitude terrains like Ladakh and Siachen.

Debut appearance of the Bhairav Light Commando Battalion.

Further, there will be a European Union (EU) contingent, comprising four Flag Bearers on three gypsies. The four flags include – the flag of the EU, the most recognisable symbol of the European Union; the flag of the European Union Military Staff; the flag of EU Naval Force Atalanta; and the flag of EU Naval Force Aspides.

The all-women Indian Coast Guard (ICG) contingent will be led by Assistant Commandant Nishi Sharma, assisted by Assistant Commandant Apurva Gautam Hore, Assistant Commandant Lakshita and Assistant Commandant Hardik. Guided by their motto ‘Vayam Rakshamah - We Protect’, the contingent would depict India’s maritime strength and commitment to safety and security, representing the ICG’s commitment to protecting the nation’s 11,098-km coastline.

Showcase of India's military prowess through phased battle array display by the Indian Army, mechanised columns, marching contingents, military bands and a Tri-services tableau titled ‘Operation Sindoor: Victory Through Jointness’.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will showcase the “Sindoor” formation during the Republic Day parade 2026 in a symbolic display of air power. The formation will comprise two Rafale jets, two Su-30 aircraft, two MiG-29 fighters and one Jaguar fighter jet.

A special veterans' tableau by the IAF will also pay tribute to the contribution of ex-servicemen.

From the states: Assam's terracotta craft, Himachal Pradesh's identity as Dev Bhoomi and Manipur's agricultural progress.

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) will showcase some of its path-breaking innovations for national security during the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path and Bharat Parv 2026. The systems are: Long Range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Missile (LR-AShM) and DRDO Tableau-'Naval Technologies for Combat Submarines'. The DRDO will showcase LR-AShM with a launcher during the parade.

This year, Agniveers will also participate in the Republic Day Parade at Kartayapath as part of the Indian Air Force Marching Band. This will be the first time that Women Agniveers are taking part in a band performance in the Republic Day Parade. A total of 66 Agniveers will play marching tunes.

The celebrations will conclude with a flypast by 29 Indian Air Force aircraft.

R-Day: European leaders to be chief guests, 10,000 in audience As is tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will first visit to the National War Memorial, where he will lay a wreath and pay solemn tributes to fallen heroes and then proceed to the dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade. Ceremonies will begin with hoisting of the National Flag, followed by the National Anthem, and a 21-gun salute using indigenous 105-mm Light Field Guns.

Chief guests for the Republic Day Parade 2026 are Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

The audience this year is expected to be around 10,000, including guests from all walks of life — farmers, scientists engaged in key national projects, heads of companies, and winners of World Athletic Para Championship among others.

Following the parade, ‘Bharat Parv’ will be organised at the Red Fort from January 26 to 31, showcasing Republic Day tableaux, regional cuisine, handicrafts, cultural performances and citizen engagement activities. Full Republic Day celebrations will conclude with the Prime Minister's NCC Rally at Cariappa Parade Ground on January 28.