Republic Day Parade 2026: Delhi Traffic Police imposes major restrictions, issues advisory — Check which routes to avoid

Republic Day will be celebrated on 26 January. The Republic Day Parade will start at 10:30 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed for Red Fort. There will also be a function at National War Memorial, India Gate at 9:30 am.

In view of the Republic Day Parade, Delhi Traffic Police has announced would elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions for smooth conduction of the parade.

What is the route of the Republic Day Parade? Vijay Chowk-Kartavya Path-'C'-Hexagon-R/A Statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose-Tilak Marg-Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg-Netaji Subhash Marg-Red Fort

What are the Republic Day traffic restrictions? The Delhi Police has issued several traffic restrictions to facilitate the Republic Day Parade smoothly on 26 January –

No traffic on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on 25 January till the Republic Day Parade is over.

No cross traffic on Kartavya Path from 10 pm on 25 January at Rafi Marg, Janpath, and Man Singh Road till the Parade is over.

The C-Hexagon at India Gate will be closed for traffic from 9:15 am on January till the parade crosses Tilak Marg.

From 10:30 am, traffic on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed on both directions. Cross traffic will be allowed depending upon the movement of the parade. What are the alternate routes to take in Delhi on Republic Day? If your journey is unavoidable despite the Delhi traffic restrictions on Republic Day, the Delhi Traffic Police has suggested these following alternate routes —

North-South Corridor Ring Road - Ashram Chowk - Sarai Kale Khan - IP Flyover - Raj Ghat - Ring Road

From Madarsa - Lodhi Road T point - Aurobindo Marg - AllMS Chowk - Ring Road - Dhaula Kuan - Vande Matram Marg - Shankar Road - Park Street or Mandir Marg.

East-West Corridor Ring Road - Bhairon Road - Mathura Road - Subramaniam Bharti Marg - Rajesh Pilot Marg - Prithvi Raj Road - Safdarjung Road - Kamal Ataturk Marg - Panchsheel Marg - Simon Boliver Marg - Upper Ridge Road/ Vande Matram Marg

Ring Road - ISBT - Chandgi Ram Akhara - Mall Road - Azad Pur - Ring Road

Ring Road - Bhairon Road - Mathura Road - Lodhi Road - Aurobindo Marg Safdarjung Road - Teen Murti Marg - Mother Teresa Crescent - Park Street - Shankar Road - Vande Matram Marg. For New Delhi Railway Station From South Delhi: Dhaula Kuan - Vande Matram Marg - Panchkulan Road - Outer Circle Connaught Place - Chelmsford Road for Pahar Ganj side, or Minto Road - Bhavbhuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side.

From East Delhi: Boulevard Road via ISBT Bridge - Rani Jhansi Flyover - R/A Jhandewalan - DB Gupta Road - Sheela Cinema Road - Pahar Ganj Bridge to reach New Delhi Railway Station. For Old Delhi Railway Station From South Delhi: Ring Road - Ashram Chowk - Sarai Kale Khan - Ring Road - Raj Ghat - Ring Road Chowk Yamuna Bazar - SP Mukherjee Marg - Chhatta Rail - Kauria Bridge. Traffic advisory for Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad Here are the traffic restrictions for NCR cities on 25 and 26 January for Republic Day —

Noida Borders from Delhi to Noida will see restrictions, including Kalindi, DND, Chilla, New Ashok Nagar, Vasundhara, Jhundpura, and Haridarshan.

Entry of goods vehicles (heavy, medium and light) from Noida into Delhi will be restricted.

Traffic police will be deployed at important routes entering Delhi border from Gautam Budh Nagar district-Chilla Red Light Border, DND Border, and Kalindi Kunj Border.

Vehicles entering Delhi from Chilla Red Light will take a U-turn and proceed via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Vehicles entering Delhi from DND will be diverted via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway

Vehicles entering Delhi from Kalindi Kunj Yamuna will be diverted from the underpass trisection before the Yamuna River and will proceed to their destination via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Gurugram No goods vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi from 9 pm on 25 January till th Republic Day Parade on 26 January. The diversions will be made from Rajokri Kapashera Aaya Nagar and Bajghera border points

Faridabad All heavy vehicle drivers coming from Uttar Pradesh and Palwal to use alternative route KGP/KMP to reach their destination.

Faridabad-Delhi borders including Badarpur Border, Prahladpur Shooting Range, Durga Builder road going to Chhatarpur via Mangar etc. closed and vehicles are prohibited.

Blockade will be done by traffic police and local police at the following places. 1. Naka Suraj Kund Chowk 2. Naka Durga Builder 3. Naka JCB Chowk 4. Naka Badarpur Border 5. Naka Mangar Chowki 6. Naka Sikri NH-19 7. Delhi Mumbai express way near Meethapur Delhi. Restrictions have also been announced for Sonipat, Jhajjar and the Dwarka-Haryana border.

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory to public and vehicles A No TSR and Taxi will be allowed to enter or ply after 7 am on 26.01.2026 in some areas notified by the Delhi Traffic Police.

No HTV/MGV/LGV will be allowed (except essential services) to enter Delhi from 9 pm on 25 January till the Republic Day Parade on 26 January is over.

Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms are prohibited on this day. These include para-gliders, para motors, hang gliders, UAVS, UASS, etc.

General public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections .

The traffic police has also asked the public to remain updated through Traffic Police Facebook page, X handle and Traffic Police Helpline.

Commuters have been urged to plan their journey in advance and keep sufficient time in hand to avoid inconvenience.

Road users are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid the route of the Republic Day Parade, from 9:30 am to 1:00 pm for their convenience. Bus terminating points Movement of the City Bus Services will be curtailed at the following points:

1. Park Street/Udyan Marg

2. Aram Bagh Road (Pahar Ganj)

3 R/A Kamta Market

4 Delhi Sachivalaya (IG Stadium)

5. Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road)

6. Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar)

7. Mori Gate

8. ISBT Kashmiri Gate

9. ISBT Sarai Kale Khan

10. Tis Hazari Court

Interstate buses Buses from Ghaziabad bound for Shivaji Stadium shall take NH-24, Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road.

Buses coming from NH-24 shall take right tum on Road No. 56 and terminate at ISBT Anand Vihar.

Buses coming from Ghaziabad side will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi for Wazirabad Bridge.

All Inter State buses coming from Dhaula Kuan side will terminate at Dhaula Kuan. Metro services Metro Rail Service shall remain available for commuters at all Metro Stations during the Republic Day Celebrations on 26th January, 2026.

How to stay updated on Delhi traffic restrictions on Republic Day? General public and motorists may remain updated through: