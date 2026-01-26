Republic Day Parade 2026 Seating Arrangements: Enclosure names, metro exits, timings, security checks & more

India celebrates its 77th Republic Day on January 26 to mark the day when the Constitution of India came into force in 1950.

Every year, the celebrations are marked with a grand parade on Delhi’s Kartavya Path. However, this year, the Republic Day Parade 2026 has several new features, including a different naming system for the enclosures.

Republic Day Parade 2026: Enclosure names This year, all enclosures have been named after major Indian rivers, according to an official notification by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Northern side features the Kaveri, Kosi, Krishna, Periyar, Ravi, Son, Mahanadi, Narmada, Pennar, Satluj, Teesta, Vaigai, and Yamuna enclosures.

The Southern side includes Beas, Gandak, Ganga, Ghagra, Brahmaputra, Chambal, Chenab, Godavari, Sindhu, and Jhelum enclosures.

“…to end the VIP culture, we have named all our enclosures for the Republic Day parade after Indian rivers,” Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh told ANI.

The backdrop of the enclosures features thematic artwork like paintings illustrating the opening lines of Vande Mataram.

The enclosures for the Beating Retreat ceremony will be named after musical instruments like Bansuri, Damaru, Ektara, and Mridangam.

Republic Day Parade 2026: Suggested metro exits To ensure a smoother access to the Republic Day Parade ground, commuters will reportedly be directed to specific metro stations, depending on their allotted seating enclosure, according to PTI, citing officials.

Pedestrian pathways have also been aligned with enclosures to reduce congestion on the parade day.

Udyog Bhawan Metro Station for South side Those seated on the southern side and allotted enclosures such as Beas, Brahmaputra, Chambal, Chenab, Gandak, Ganga, Ghagra, Godavari, Sindhu and Jhelum will be suggested to get down at Udyog Bhawan Metro Station.

Central Secretariat Metro Station for North side Spectators holding tickets for the northern side, with enclosures including Kaveri, Kosi, Krishna, Mahanadi, Narmada, Pennar, Periyar, Ravi, Son, Satluj, Teesta, Vaigai and Yamuna, have been advised to exit at the Central Secretariat Metro Station.

Republic Day Parade 2026: Entry Only those with a valid ticket for the Republic Day Parade will be permitted entry to the enclosures upon producing a pass.

For those not taking the metro, a Park & Ride facility has been provided at JLN Stadium and Palika Bazaar for easy access to enclosures. QR codes on parking passes will guide visitors to their designated parking lots.

Republic Day Parade 2026: Essential documents A government-issued ID card

A physical or digital copy of the Republic Day pass Visitors are suggested to stick to their designated enclosures and avoid creating overcrowding. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Late arrivals will not be allowed entry.

Republic Day Parade 2026: Schedule The ceremony will commence at 10:30 am and run for approximately 90 minutes. It will start with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to fallen heroes by laying a wreath.

The Prime Minister and other dignitaries will then head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

President Droupadi Murmu, the President of the European Council, and the President of the European Commission will be escorted in the ‘Traditional Buggy’ by the President's Bodyguard, the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army.

As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled, which will be followed by the National Anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105 mm Light Field Guns, an indigenously developed artillery weapon system. The 21-gun Salute will be presented by the 1721 Ceremonial Battery of the 172nd Field Regiment.

The parade will begin with the President taking the salute.

A total of 30 tableaux - 17 of States/Union Territories and 13 of Ministries/Departments/Services - will roll down with a broad theme of 'Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram' and 'Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Republic Day Parade 2026: Security arrangements Delhi Police is on high alert with over 30,000 personnel deputed citywide in a multi-layered security net for the Republic Day celebrations. Around 10,000 police personnel are stationed in the New Delhi district alone, which contains the ceremonial parade route and high-security zones, officials told PTI.