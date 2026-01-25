Republic Day Parade 2026: Full list of ‘Swatantrata ka Mantra’ themed tableaux – Op Sindoor, Vande Mataram & more

25 Jan 2026
Operation Sindoor themed tableaux on display during a press preview before the Republic Day parade in New Delhi
Operation Sindoor themed tableaux on display during a press preview before the Republic Day parade in New Delhi

The 77th Republic Day Parade 2026 is shaping up to be an unforgettable event, showcasing India's rich cultural heritage, military prowess, and technological advancements.

A total of 30 tableaux will march down Kartavya Path, organised under the themes: “Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram and Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

Each tableau will present a visual narrative of India's freedom movement, cultural diversity and progress towards self-reliance across sectors.

Full list of tableaux at Republic Day Parade 2026:

17 of the total 30 tableaux represent States and Union Territories and are designed to tell a story – from local crafts and traditions to modern innovation and development.

Assam: Ashirakandi: The craft village

Chhattisgarh: Mantra of Freedom - Vande Mataram

Gujarat: Swatantrata ka Mantra – Vande Mataram

Himachal Pradesh: Himachal Pradesh – Dev Bhoomi is equally Veer Bhoomi

Punjab: 350th Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji

Jammu & Kashmir: Handicrafts and Folk Dances of Jammu and Kashmir

Kerala: Water Metro and 100 per cent Digital: Atmanirbhar Kerala for Atmanirbhar Bharat

Maharashtra: Ganeshotsav - A Symbol of Atmanirbharta

Manipur: Towards Prosperity- From Fields International Markets

Nagaland: The Hornbill Festival – Celebrating Culture, Tourism & Self-Reliance

Odisha: Soil to Silicon- Rooted in Tradition, Rising with Innovation

Puducherry: Puducherry’s rich Heritage of Craft, Culture and Auroville’s Vision

Rajasthan: Camel Hide and Golden Art

Tamil Nadu: Mantra of Prosperity - Self-Reliant India – EV Manufacturing Hub

Uttar Pradesh: Culture of Bundelkhand

West Bengal: Bengal in the Freedom Movement of India

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Punyashlok’ Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar

The other 13 tableaux represent various ministries, departments, and services of the Government of India.

Air Headquarters: Veteran Tableau – Nation Building through War

Naval Headquarters: Samudra Se Samridhi

Department of Military Affairs: Tri-Services Tableau – Operation Sindoor, Victory through Jointness

Ministry of Culture: Vande Mataram: The Soul-Cry of a Nation

Department of School Education & Literacy: National Education Policy 2020: Rocketing Indian School Education on the Path to Vikshit Bharat

Ministry of AYUSH: AYUSH ka Tantra, Swasthya ka Mantra

Ministry of Home Affairs (NDMA & NDRF): Bhuj 25 Years Commemoration

Ministry of Home Affairs (BPRD): Jan Kendrit Nyay Pranali – Enactment of the Three New Laws – 2023

Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (CPWD): Vande Mataram ke 150 Saal (Floral Tableau)

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting: Bharat Katha - Shruti, Kriti, Drishti

Ministry of Panchayati: Raj SVAMITVA Scheme – Atmanirbhar Panchayat se Samriddh evam Atmanirbhar Bharat

Ministry of Power: Prakash Ganga – Powering an Atmanirbhar and Vikshit Bharat

Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship: India’s Path to Self-Reliance and Future Readiness Powered by Skills

