Republic Day Parade 2026: Full list of ‘Swatantrata ka Mantra’ themed tableaux – Op Sindoor, Vande Mataram & more

The 77th Republic Day Parade 2026 is shaping up to be an unforgettable event, showcasing India's rich cultural heritage, military prowess, and technological advancements.

A total of 30 tableaux will march down Kartavya Path, organised under the themes: “Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram and Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

Each tableau will present a visual narrative of India's freedom movement, cultural diversity and progress towards self-reliance across sectors.

The tableaux will present a blend of India's freedom movement legacy, cultural diversity and contemporary achievements, with themes ranging from heritage crafts and folk traditions to self-reliance, innovation, defence preparedness and nation-building initiatives.

Full list of tableaux at Republic Day Parade 2026: 17 of the total 30 tableaux represent States and Union Territories and are designed to tell a story – from local crafts and traditions to modern innovation and development.

Assam: Ashirakandi: The craft village

Chhattisgarh: Mantra of Freedom - Vande Mataram

Gujarat: Swatantrata ka Mantra – Vande Mataram

Himachal Pradesh: Himachal Pradesh – Dev Bhoomi is equally Veer Bhoomi

Punjab: 350th Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji

Jammu & Kashmir: Handicrafts and Folk Dances of Jammu and Kashmir

Kerala: Water Metro and 100 per cent Digital: Atmanirbhar Kerala for Atmanirbhar Bharat

Maharashtra: Ganeshotsav - A Symbol of Atmanirbharta

Manipur: Towards Prosperity- From Fields International Markets

Nagaland: The Hornbill Festival – Celebrating Culture, Tourism & Self-Reliance

Odisha: Soil to Silicon- Rooted in Tradition, Rising with Innovation

Puducherry: Puducherry’s rich Heritage of Craft, Culture and Auroville’s Vision

Rajasthan: Camel Hide and Golden Art

Tamil Nadu: Mantra of Prosperity - Self-Reliant India – EV Manufacturing Hub

Uttar Pradesh: Culture of Bundelkhand

West Bengal: Bengal in the Freedom Movement of India

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Punyashlok’ Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar

The other 13 tableaux represent various ministries, departments, and services of the Government of India.

Air Headquarters: Veteran Tableau – Nation Building through War

Naval Headquarters: Samudra Se Samridhi

Department of Military Affairs: Tri-Services Tableau – Operation Sindoor, Victory through Jointness

Ministry of Culture: Vande Mataram: The Soul-Cry of a Nation

Department of School Education & Literacy: National Education Policy 2020: Rocketing Indian School Education on the Path to Vikshit Bharat

Ministry of AYUSH: AYUSH ka Tantra, Swasthya ka Mantra

Ministry of Home Affairs (NDMA & NDRF): Bhuj 25 Years Commemoration

Ministry of Home Affairs (BPRD): Jan Kendrit Nyay Pranali – Enactment of the Three New Laws – 2023

Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (CPWD): Vande Mataram ke 150 Saal (Floral Tableau)

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting: Bharat Katha - Shruti, Kriti, Drishti

Ministry of Panchayati: Raj SVAMITVA Scheme – Atmanirbhar Panchayat se Samriddh evam Atmanirbhar Bharat

Ministry of Power: Prakash Ganga – Powering an Atmanirbhar and Vikshit Bharat

