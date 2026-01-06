Republic Day parade 2026 ticket sales see quick buys on Day 1; how and where to buy passes online, offline

Republic Day parade 2026 tickets sales began on high note on Monday as enthusiasts rushed to online and offline platforms to purchase passes. This year India will celebrate 77th Republic Day on 26 January. Preparations and rehearsals are in full swing so as is the excitement to observe this year's showcase of India's defence capabilities, state tableaus, elaborate parades and cultural displays.

On Monday, the sale of Republic Day parade and Beating Retreat tickets kicked off. Daily quota of 2,225 Republic Day parade tickets was exhausted within hours, an official informed LatestLY. Even Beating Retreat tickets were in for quick grabs as 692 tickets got finished within hours after the start of sale at 9:00 AM, an official of the Defence Ministry informed the publication.

How and where to buy Republic Day parade 2026 tickets online? The Defence Ministry started the sale of Republic Day Parade 2026 tickets on 5 January. Tickets for “Full Dress Rehearsal of Beating Retreat” on 28 January (Wednesday) and the Beating Retreat ceremony on 29 January (Thursday) are also available on the website until 14 January. The Beating the Retreat ceremony will mark the conclusion of Republic Day celebrations.

Also Read | In open letter to Jaishankar, Baloch leader warns of Chinese troop deployment

The ticket available at Aamantran website — www.aamantran.mod.gov.in — are priced at ₹20 and ₹100. Meanwhile, Beating the Retreat Full Dress tickets cost ₹20 and the tickets for the main Beating the Retreat ceremony are priced at ₹100.

Step 1: Visit official website at www.aamantran.mod.gov.in

Step 2: Register by providing name, email address, mobile number and security code. An OTP will be sent to the same mobile number.

Step 3: After registration, provide relevant details or use Aadhar ID for quick validation.

Step 4: Select event and complete the payment process. In case of other family members of friends visiting the event, add them to the guest list.

Also Read | Bishop Briggs faces backlash after opening 2026 Rose Parade performance

How and where to buy Republic Day parade 2026 tickets offline? “Tickets can also be purchased from the Booths/Counters from following 06 locations on production of Original Photo ID Card like Aadhar Card, Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card, Passport and ID Card issued by Central/State Govt. etc. The same Photo ID Card shall be carried for visiting the ceremony of Republic Day/ Beating the Retreat (Full Dress Rehearsal)/ Beating the Retreat Aamantran website,” the press release states.

The Republic Day parade 2026 ticket sales on each of the days will begin at 9:00 AM and continue until the quota for the day is exhausted. Listed below are the 6 designated booths from where the public can purchase the passes between 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM and 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.