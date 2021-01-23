Republic Day parade: Delhi traffic police advisory for full dress rehearsal

"Traffic movement on certain roads leading to the parade's route will be restricted, and no traffic will be allowed on Vijay Chowk from 6 pm on Friday till the rehearsal is over on Saturday, no cross traffic will be allowed on Rajpath intersections from 11 pm on Friday at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road and the 'C'-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 9.15 am on Saturday till the entire parade and tableaux enter the National Stadium," said Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Manish Kumar Agarwal.

