On this year's Republic Day, the tableau of Haryana will also be included in the parade. The state will show the power of Haryana players on Rajpath. 10 Olympians will be part of the tableau. At the same time, a life-size replica of Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will be the main attraction.

Meanwhile, the tableau proposals of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal were rejected by the subject expert committee for this year's Republic Day parade.

Tableaux of Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand will be shown at this year's parade. Moreover, tableaux of nine ministries and departments of the Central government will be shown at this year's parade, they stated. These nine tableaux would be Education and Skill Development, Civil Aviation, Communications and Posts, Home Affairs, Housing, Textiles, Law and Justice, Jal Shakti, and Culture, they added. Therefore, a total of 21 tableaux would be shown at this year's parade.

Tableaus will go to Red Fort and will be parked over there for public display but marching contingents will stop at National Stadium.

The number of people allowed to attend the Republic Day parade this year is likely to be curtailed to approximately 5,000-8,000 due to the Covid-19 situation. This year, the seats will be reserved for construction workers, frontline health workers, and others.

Nearly 25,000 people were allowed to attend the last year's parade, compared to around 1.25 lakh people in 2020, due to the pandemic.

Only double vaccinated adults and children above the age of 15 who have taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be allowed for the event. Children below 15 years will not be permitted to attend the event.

For the first time, the Republic Day Parade will start a little early. The parade would start at 10.30 AM instead of 10 AM to provide better visibility.

